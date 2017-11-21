Week 12 NFL Power Rankings

Coming off their second win in a row, the Buccaneers climbed as many as seven spots in this week's power rankings, going from No. 25 to No. 18 on NFL.com. They have the Falcons up next for their third divisional contest of the season.
After holding their breath last night on a missed Blair Walsh field goal, the Atlanta Falcons escaped with a win on Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks. The Falcons are now unanimously ranked in the top 10 among the below outlets.
For a full list of NFL power rankings, see below:**NFL.com, Elliot Harrison Rank: 18**
NFL Top 5: Eagles, Patriots, Steelers, Vikings, Saints
NFC South: Saints (5), Panthers (8), Falcons (9)
Week 12 Opponent Ranking: Falcons (9)**CBSSports.com, Pete Prisco Rank: 22**
NFL Top 5: Eagles, Patriots, Steelers, Saints, Vikings
NFC South: Saints (4), Panthers (7), Falcons (9)
Week 12 Opponent Ranking: Falcons (9)**[
SBNation.com, Adam Stites Rank: 21](https://www.sbnation.com/2017/11/21/16683992/2017-nfl-power-rankings-week-12)**
NFL Top 5: Eagles, Patriots, Saints, Steelers, Vikings
NFC South: Saints (3), Panthers (7), Falcons (9)
Week 12 Opponent Ranking: Falcons (9)**Yahoo! Rank: 23**
NFL Top 5: Eagles, Patriots, Saints, Rams, Steelers
NFC South: Saints (3), Panthers (7), Falcons (8)
Week 12 Opponent Ranking: Falcons (8)**USA Today Rank: 26**
NFL Top 5: Eagles, Patriots, Steelers, Vikings, Saints
NFC South: Saints (5), Panthers (6), Falcons (9)
Week 12 Opponent Ranking: Falcons (9)**ESPN.com Rank: 23**
NFL Top 5: Eagles, Patriots, Steelers, Vikings, Saints
NFC South: Saints (5), Panthers (8), Falcons (9)
Week 12 Opponent Ranking: Falcons (9)