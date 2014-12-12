Week 15 Expert Picks: TB vs. CAR

The Buccaneers have been officially eliminated from playoff contention, but could play spoilers against a big NFC South division rival this week. The Panthers are coming off a much talked-about win at New Orleans, trouncing the Saints 41-10. However, the story of the week is that Cam Newton will not be starting for Carolina in this game, with backup QB Derek Anderson (who started the Week One Bucs vs. Panthers game due to another Newton injury) suiting up in a true Week One rematch.