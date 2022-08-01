What the Bucs Are Saying: August 1

(On if he has any further updates on Ryan Jensen's knee injury)

"Not at this time. We're still waiting for tests to come back."

(On his thoughts on the first day of practice in pads)

"The mental approach was there. I thought we got a little tired in the middle – as expected with the pads on in this heat – but iron sharpens iron and I think it was a lot of good give and take."

(On if the offense had a tough start)

"Well, mentally I thought they were fine. I don't think they had a tough start. I think we were working on some things and trying some different things with the install. I think they're fine. I thought they picked it up pretty good and I didn't think they had a bad practice at all."

(On if he appreciates the catches on deep passes or if he still looks at it from a defensive coordinator standpoint)

"I can appreciate the catch, but I can also appreciate the sacks that y'all don't see."

(On center Robert Hainsey practicing against first and second-team defenders)

"He was fine. He practiced against them all last year. He's not going to get any better work than Vita [Vea] and Akiem [Hicks], so…you know, he might face a quicker guy, but he won't face a stronger guy. So, he's getting good reps right now. We'll have him ready."

(On NT Vita Vea looking dominant on Monday)

"He's a strong man. Once you get in pads, the bigger guys start to show up on both sides of the football, and we know Vita's one of our biggest. He plays good football."

(On if WR Scotty Miller was okay after catching a deep pass and landing on the ground)

"As far as I know he's fine. It was a good catch and a good drill. We've just to keep moving forward."

(On what Miller can do to regain his 2020 form)

"Staying healthy is the main thing. He goes two or three weeks and [then] he has a freak injury that's kind of holding him back some. But he's healthy right now, he's stronger, he looks fast. Again, it's the first day of pads. It's a war of attrition going through preseason, so we'll just take it day by day and try to keep him fresh."

(On WR Tyler Johnson's practice)

"I can't say I watched him exclusively, so I've got to see the film on him. I just know he's in very good shape and he's been doing all the right things."

(On CB Sean Murphy-Bunting)

"He was banged up all last year, so he didn't have his health or his speed at that time. He came into camp in excellent shape. His offseason was good and he's moving around very well right now. We're pleased where he is – we've just got to keep him fresh."

(On what he saw from rookie G Luke Goedeke and rookie DL Logan Hall in pads)

"Just learning the system and getting acclimated with pads on to how things work as opposed to out of pads, and adjusting to blocks on both sides of the ball. I just look forward to them getting better. They understand it mentally. Just working with the guys they have to work with and getting on the same page, that's the biggest thing for those two guys."

(On rookie CB Zyon McCollum)

"We're putting a lot in right now, so obviously he's going to have to be learning for the next two weeks but his athleticism, his speed and his intelligence are there. It's just him getting used to the system."

(On his observations of rookie WR Deven Thompkins after one day in pads)

"Only been one day. It's only been one day."

(On not having season-to-season continuity this year on the interior offensive line)

"It's not a concern right now. Again, we drafted [Robert] Hainsey in the third round last year. He took a ton of reps throughout the season. He's taken a ton of reps with the offensive line, other than Shaq Mason. But the chemistry comes through preseason. Better it happened now than Week 6 or Week 7 when he gets two days of practice, and you worry about him going into a game. He's got two weeks of practice, he's got three preseason games, he's going up against Vita [Vea] and [Akiem] Hicks every day, with 'Nacho' (Rakeem Nunez-Roches) and Will [Gholston]. He's going to be more than ready, if it comes to that, when the season starts."

(On also having two new starting guards)

"Two new guards also. Shaq [Mason] has been here throughout the spring so he's acclimated already and we're still working through the [left] guard thing, but we've got guys that can play. The cupboard is not bare – they just need experience."

(On how valuable it is to have a quarterback like Tom Brady sharing his knowledge after every play)

"It's extremely important, not just Tom but we've got experienced receivers. They can come back and tell Tom some things about what they see and how to adjust some routes, and they get on the same page, and they can make some things happen that way. Having him plus the overall experience of [Russell] Gage, Julio [Jones], Mike [Evans] and Chris [Godwin], obviously, getting on the same page is going to work wonders for us."

(On if he's not a music guy at practice)

"No, I've had music before. We'll work out some kind of deal. We'll see where it goes."

(On if players have been asking for music at practice)

"Not many. Probably one in particular. There you go – Donovan [Smith]. We'll see what he has to offer up and we'll kind of go from there."

(On if he's got anything special planned for Tom Brady on his 45th birthday on Wednesday)

"As long as we keep him upright and he's walking, that's a great birthday. What do you give the guy that has everything, right?"

(On the Guardian Caps some players are wearing on their helmets)

"Seems like practice is a little bit quieter because you don't hear the popping. You're not supposed to hit with your head anyway, at least not the crown of your head. It's not a big deal. It's on the top, it doesn't affect the play. Maybe it's a little heavy or a little hotter as you go out there as a player, but it's good for the safety of the game. Whatever we try to do to make it safe, we try to go from there."

(On what it means to the team to have a Military Appreciation Day at camp)

"It means a lot. It makes everything get put in perspective. What they do and what we do, it's like child's play. We're having fun and we're coaching and they're out protecting the country and taking bullets. So, to have them come out and get a day off, if we can provide some entertainment, we try and make sure we do that."

(On if QB Tom Brady will get the day off on his birthday)

"Everything's negotiable but we'll see. We haven't given anybody else the day off on their birthday. If it falls on that day, so be it."

(On RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn)

"He's in great shape. The running backs – it's just going to be a matter of practice and preseason games. We know he knows what he's doing, we know he knows how to play. It's going to be great competition back there. We feel like we've got a bunch of guys back there that can run the football. He'll get his shot in preseason as well as the other guys. Like I said, we've got a lot of talent at a lot of positions, so it's going to be some tough decisions."

(On the biggest thing he wants to see as the team transitions to practicing in pads)

"Just continue to play smarter football. Our situations are going to be what wins or loses games for us. We've got to continue to play smarter football. I know we're physical, I know we're talented. Playing smart football is what wins games for you."

(On which player in particular has impressed him from an intelligence standpoint)

"We've got a lot of smart football players. I can't say one guy has single-handedly intelligently stood out for me. It's just the situation, it involves different guys all the time. We have a lot of smart football players. It's just about getting all the smart football players on the same page at the same time. Two-minute, red zone, backed-up, third and short – every situation requires some thinking."

(On the hardest part of the NFL transition is for a rookie running back like Rachaad White)