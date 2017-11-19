Worth the Wait! Bucs Beat Dolphins

"I think everybody knew what they needed to do at that point: When the ball comes your way, make a play," said Fitzpatrick. "Chris stepped up big-time on that drive with a couple big ones, Mike had a big one.

"[It was] just belief the whole time. It was kind of a tale of two halves, with the defense playing so great and getting all those turnovers in the first half. We capitalized a little bit on those in the first half, did a good job, but in the second half offensively we couldn't get anything going. We were out of rhythm. But as soon as they tied it up at 20-20, we had a good idea what we were going to do – go down there and put some points on the board."

The Buccaneers used four takeaways in the first half to build a 20-7 lead, but Miami dominated the third quarter behind Moore's downfield passing and a lot of big "chunk" plays. The Dolphins had four plays of 45 or more yards in the game, including the 61-yard touchdown catch by wide receiver Kenny Stills that tied the game at 20-20. Stills finished with 180 yards on seven receptions. Moore converted six of 10 third downs in the second half; Stills' touchdown came on a third-and-11.

However, the Dolphins hurt themselves repeatedly with 17 penalties for 123 yards. The Buccaneers also won the turnover battle, 5-0.

The Buccaneers' offense moved the ball well in the first half, racking up 235 yards, but it was the defense that put the team in position to be up 20-7. The Bucs took it away four times before the intermission and scored after three of them for 17 of those 20 points. One of the takeaways also prevented a score, as rookie safety Justin Evans made a diving pick at the Bucs' goal line to end Miami's first possession.

The Bucs got the ball first and got close to midfield thanks to a 16-yard catch by Evans, but had to punt it away. Miami flipped the field almost immediately, with Damien Williams breaking into the clear on second down and rumbling 69 yards to the Bucs' 12. Brent Grimes slowed Williams down along the right sideline and Lavonte David finally tracked him down to prevent a touchdown. That hustle proved critical, as three plays later Evans made an amazingly athletic interception of a pass intended for Landry just inside the end zone.

Evans ran the ball out of the end zone and got to the 10-yard line, but the drive actually started at the 25 thanks to an unnecessary roughness penalty on Miami. The Buccaneers quickly turned that takeaway into points thanks to a 13-yard run by Martin and consecutive catches of 22 and 24 yards by Howard. The Bucs got a first down at the Miami 16 but two Martin runs left then in third-and-six and a swing pass to Charles Sims was broken up by Kiko Alonso. The Bucs settled for Murray's 30-yard field goal.

A sharp tackle by Freddie Martino and a penalty on the ensuing kickoff forced Miami to start at its own 10 but a dazzling one-handed catch by Landry and a taunting penalty on T.J. Ward immediately took it out to the 37. A misdirection swing pass to Williams picked up 24 to get the ball across midfield, and a rollout pass to Landry made it first-and-goal at the two. The Dolphins used play-action on first down and it worked, with Landry breaking wide open in the left side of the end zone for a touchdown catch.

A 24-yard catch by Jackson got the Buccaneers quickly across midfield on their next drive, and Sims ran after the catch for nine yards on a dig route to convert a third-and-five. The Bucs faced another third down at the Miami and Fitzpatrick converted it by scrambling up the middle for six yards to the Miami 20. The Bucs tried a Martin sweep to the left but Davon Godchaux got to him deep in the backfield for a loss of four, bringing the first quarter to an end. Brate caught a 12-yard pass on third down but it left the Bucs short and Murray added another 30-yard field goal to make it a one-point game.