Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Select YaYa Diaby With 82nd Pick of the 2023 NFL Draft

The Bucs take OLB YaYa Diaby with the 82nd overall pick 

Apr 28, 2023 at 10:14 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Louisville's YaYa Diaby with the 82nd overall selection. The power rusher will help bolster the Bucs' defense in 2023. As a three-year starter at Louisville, Diaby was an end in Bryan Brown's three-man front. The impressive height, weight and speed athlete hit career-highs in 2022 with personal bests in sacks (9.0) and tackles for loss (14). With explosiveness to attack gaps, Diaby has intriguing traits.

Photos of OLB YaYa Diaby | Bucs Third Round Draft Pick

View pictures of Louisville OLB YaYa Diaby, who Tampa Bay selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Louisville's YaYa Diaby (6) celebrates his sack with teammate Monty Montgomery during the fourth quarter of their 24-7 win over Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl NCAA college football game at Fenway Park Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
1 / 15

Louisville's YaYa Diaby (6) celebrates his sack with teammate Monty Montgomery during the fourth quarter of their 24-7 win over Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl NCAA college football game at Fenway Park Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Winslow Townson/Copyright 20 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisville defensive lineman YaYa Diaby participates in a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
2 / 15

Louisville defensive lineman YaYa Diaby participates in a drill during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
Louisville defensive lineman Yaya Diaby runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3 / 15

Louisville defensive lineman Yaya Diaby runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisville defensive lineman Yaya Diaby runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
4 / 15

Louisville defensive lineman Yaya Diaby runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisville defensive lineman Yaya Diaby runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
5 / 15

Louisville defensive lineman Yaya Diaby runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisville defensive lineman Yaya Diaby runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 / 15

Louisville defensive lineman Yaya Diaby runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisville defensive lineman Yaya Diaby runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
7 / 15

Louisville defensive lineman Yaya Diaby runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisville defensive lineman Yaya Diaby runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
8 / 15

Louisville defensive lineman Yaya Diaby runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National defensive lineman Yaya Diaby of Louisville (93) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
9 / 15

National defensive lineman Yaya Diaby of Louisville (93) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Cincinnati quarterback Evan Prater is sacked by Louisville's YaYa Diaby during the fourth quarter of Louisville's 24-7 win in the Fenway Bowl NCAA college football game at Fenway Park Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Boston. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
10 / 15

Cincinnati quarterback Evan Prater is sacked by Louisville's YaYa Diaby during the fourth quarter of Louisville's 24-7 win in the Fenway Bowl NCAA college football game at Fenway Park Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Boston. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Winslow Townson/Copyright 20 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisville defensive lineman Yaya Diaby poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP Images for the NFL)
11 / 15

Louisville defensive lineman Yaya Diaby poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP Images for the NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville defensive lineman Yaya Diaby speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
12 / 15

Louisville defensive lineman Yaya Diaby speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville defensive lineman YaYa Diaby (6) attempts to grab North Carolina State quarterback Ben Finley (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
13 / 15

Louisville defensive lineman YaYa Diaby (6) attempts to grab North Carolina State quarterback Ben Finley (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Eastern Kentucky cornerback Jairus Brents (9) attempts a pass ahead of the pressure from Louisville defensive lineman YaYa Diaby (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.Louisville won 30-3. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
14 / 15

Eastern Kentucky cornerback Jairus Brents (9) attempts a pass ahead of the pressure from Louisville defensive lineman YaYa Diaby (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.Louisville won 30-3. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Louisville defensive lineman YaYa Diaby brings down Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
15 / 15

Louisville defensive lineman YaYa Diaby brings down Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Advertising