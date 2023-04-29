Buccaneers Select YaYa Diaby With 82nd Pick of the 2023 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Louisville's YaYa Diaby with the 82nd overall selection. The power rusher will help bolster the Bucs' defense in 2023. As a three-year starter at Louisville, Diaby was an end in Bryan Brown's three-man front. The impressive height, weight and speed athlete hit career-highs in 2022 with personal bests in sacks (9.0) and tackles for loss (14). With explosiveness to attack gaps, Diaby has intriguing traits.
View pictures of Louisville OLB YaYa Diaby, who Tampa Bay selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.