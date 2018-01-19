15 Years Ago: Ronde Barber Shut Down the Vet

"Big games, they put a lot on me, a lot of responsibility. There's a lot of technique stuff that I have to worry about every play. When you put stuff on me, it just gives me more opportunities to make plays. And Donovan never learned to look the other way, so it was just a matter of time until I hit him with something big."

Indeed, Barber's fourth pass defensed was a knockout blow. It was also the result of a set-up from some early combination of punches. His strip-sack of McNabb in the third quarter had come on a blitz from just outside the left tackle after he lined up in the slot, something Barber was perhaps more adapt at than any corner in the league. He had blitzed from that spot on several occasions, and when McNabb read one of them in time the Eagles quarterback threw to an open player exactly in the spot Barber had vacated.

With four minutes on the clock and the Eagles lined up on the Buccaneers' 10-yard line, Barber counted on McNabb remembering that. Barber was again in the slot in the Bucs' nickel package. Prior to the snap, he took two big steps forward, putting him on the line of scrimmage, outside the left tackle again. McNabb saw that, by design. Barber purposely looked the quarterback directly in the eyes, trying to sell the blitz, not sure if he would buy it. McNabb bought it, and what he didn't see was the two steps Barber took back just before the snap.

That's four steps. Two more would get the job done, though Barber would still have most of the field to cover once the ball was in his hands.

McNabb reacted exactly as Barber had hoped, turning quickly to his left and firing a short, on-target pass to the waiting Antonio Freeman. Barber broke on it immediately with two quick steps but still couldn't get in front of the Eagles' receiver before the ball arrive. Instead, he had to extend his arms and snag the ball out of the air in front of Freeman. The catch was all hands, no body, a tough one, but Barber made it without breaking stride. Wide receiver Todd Pinkston and McNabb himself briefly gave chase, but no Eagle ever got close to Barber during his return. Instead, Barber ran right down the Philadelphia sideline, where some of the Eagles' players and coaches watched while many others turned away.

"There comes a time when you realize you have the hopes and dreams of a lot of people on your shoulders, man," said Barber. "A lot of them are going to remember that play for that reason."

Barber had surprisingly been left off the Pro Bowl roster in 2002 despite turning in another fantastic season on Tampa Bay's top-ranked defense. He had another pick-six in the Bucs' playoff win over San Francisco, though the touchdown part of the play was called back on a penalty earned by one of his teammates. During the regular-season, Barber even made a critical interception off Brett Favre in a win over Green Bay using only one hand. The other one was in a cast thanks to the broken thumb he had suffered the week before.

Barber earned his share of Pro Bowls and other awards during the course of his 16-season playing career, all of it in Tampa. He is the only player in NFL history to record at least 40 interceptions and at least 25 sacks, and he's the only cornerback ever to start 200 consecutive games. His endless accolades most recently added up to a spot among 25 semifinalists for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2018. He may eventually end up with a bronze bust in Canton.