Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Friday, Jul 24, 2020

2020 Buccaneers Offseason Recap

Who stayed, who went and who is now wearing the (new) red and pewter.

Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While AdventHealth Training Center may not have actually been abuzz due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the proverbial sentiment still applies. The Buccaneers made the biggest offseason splash in franchise history when they signed 20-year veteran and future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady to their roster. It came after two decades with a team many thought Brady would retire with. Turns out, he wanted a fresh start and now calls Tampa Bay home.

The Bucs (or Brady) didn't stop there, either. Shortly after, Brady's favorite target in New England not only unretired from a year-long hiatus, but was then traded to the Buccaneers. Tampa added Rob Gronkowski to what was an already-solid tight end group in another see-it-to-believe-it signing.

And while all of that (understandably) got most of the spotlight this year, there were a flurry of other moves the Bucs made that you should know about. That includes the retention of all of the Bucs' starting front seven, despite high-profile starters like outside linebackers Shaq Barrett and defensive tackle Ndamukong set to be free agents this offseason. The front office was able to do what they do best and finagle a way to hang onto the league's best run defense and give them another year to develop and improve together.

In the spirit of information, we've compiled a comprehensive list of everything that went down this offseason as the team prepares to open 2020 training camp.

Notable Departures: QB Jameis Winston, DT Beau Allen, OLB Carl Nassib, RB Peyton Barber, OLB Sam Acho, S Darian Stewart, RT Demar Dotson

Notable Re-Signings: TE Tanner Hudson, OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, TE Antony Auclair, OLB Shaq Barrett (tagged), DT Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, WR Bryant Mitchell, ILB Kevin Minter, S Andrew Adams, DT Ndamukong Suh, CB Ryan Smith, QB Blaine Gabbert, RT Josh Wells

Notable Free Agent Additions: T Joe Haeg, QB Tom Brady, TE Rob Gronkowski, K Elliott Fry

Draft Picks: T Tristan Wirfs, S Antoine Winfield Jr., RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, WR Tyler Johnson, DT Khalil Davis, LB Chapelle Russell, RB Raymond Calais

UDFA Rookie Additions: OLB Michael Divinity, OLB Cam Gill, S Javon Hagan, WR John Hurst, WR Travis Jonsen, G Nick Leverett G John Molchon, CB Parnell Motley, WR Josh Pearson, OLB Nasir Player, DT Benning Potoa'e, C Zach Shackelford and QB Reid Sinnett

