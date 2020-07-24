2020 Buccaneers Offseason Recap

While AdventHealth Training Center may not have actually been abuzz due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the proverbial sentiment still applies. The Buccaneers made the biggest offseason splash in franchise history when they signed 20-year veteran and future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady to their roster. It came after two decades with a team many thought Brady would retire with. Turns out, he wanted a fresh start and now calls Tampa Bay home.

The Bucs (or Brady) didn't stop there, either. Shortly after, Brady's favorite target in New England not only unretired from a year-long hiatus, but was then traded to the Buccaneers. Tampa added Rob Gronkowski to what was an already-solid tight end group in another see-it-to-believe-it signing.

And while all of that (understandably) got most of the spotlight this year, there were a flurry of other moves the Bucs made that you should know about. That includes the retention of all of the Bucs' starting front seven, despite high-profile starters like outside linebackers Shaq Barrett and defensive tackle Ndamukong set to be free agents this offseason. The front office was able to do what they do best and finagle a way to hang onto the league's best run defense and give them another year to develop and improve together.