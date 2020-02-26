2020 Free Agency Primer: Wide Receiver

Potentially Available Free Agents: There's a good chance that the top of this list will change by March 18, but for now the two prized receivers are Dallas' Amari Cooper and Cincinnati's A.J. Green. Green is the more accomplished of the two but has only played nine games the last two years due to injuries while Cooper is coming off his best season yet with the Cowboys. Green is 31 but was still playing at a high level in 2018 before his injuries and would be a huge addition to any team if healthy. Many expect their current teams to find a way to lock both of these receivers down before the start of free agency.

Emmanuel Sanders, who was traded from Denver to San Francisco at midseason, is more likely to be available. He hasn't had a 1,000-yard season since 2017 but remains consistent and reliable and would make for a good third option on most teams, at least. The Buccaneers actually made a run at Sanders in free agency in 2014 but lost him to the lure of playing with Peyton Manning in Denver. The Jets' Robby Anderson isn't as sure of a bet as Sanders but is very fast and has true home-run ability. Obviously, the Buccaneers like to throw deep under Bruce Arians and Anderson can locate and haul in such throws, but he's less versatile than a player like Sanders.

Considering that they already have one receiver with a large contract in Evans and potentially another one on the way in Godwin, the Buccaneers might look for more of a value signing if they shop in the receiver aisle. A few players who might be on the rise include Kansas City's Demarcus Robinson, Cleveland's Rashard Higgins and San Francisco's Kendrick Bourne. Robinson has big-play potential and room to grow and might be the type of signing – like Barrett on the other side of the ball – who can thrive with a bigger role in a new place. Higgins found his opportunities restricted in 2019 but had been a productive rotational player the previous two years. He's a good route-runner with sure hands and he's still just 25. Signing Bourne would be a little more complicated as he's due to be a restricted free agent.

Even though the Buccaneers may be looking for another option as a third receiver, that doesn't necessarily mean they need him to be a slot receiver, because Godwin proved to be outstanding in that role in 2019. He played 49% of his snaps out of the slot and produced 657 yards and four touchdowns on those plays. Still, there are a number of potentially available receivers who have excelled or could excel in the slot, including Detroit's Danny Amendola, Dallas' Randall Cobb, Philadelphia's Nelson Agholor and perhaps New England's Phillip Dorsett. Amendola had a very productive year as the third receiver along with the Lions' starting duo of Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones. Cobb, who will turn 30 in his next training camp, showed he had something left in the tank with 828 yards and 15.1 yards per catch for the Cowboys.

Devin Funchess is a big-bodied red zone threat who lost his first season in Indianapolis to a shoulder injury. He appeared to be close to returning to the field late in the season and might be worth the risk. Demaryius Thomas, most recently with the Jets, is 32 but could possibly remain productive in a reserve role.

Bucs' Interest Level: Moderate.

Ideally, the Buccaneers would probably like to have Perriman back, and if that were to happen it's unlikely they would continue to be big players on the receiver market. The team does have a couple young players who they can develop on their roster, too.

If Perriman moves on, it would seem like there is room for another proven pass-catcher in the Bucs' receiver room and they might look for a short-term addition very much in the vein of their addition of Perriman last year. As noted above, the Buccaneers could add a player who primarily operate on the outside because they can always put Godwin in the slot in three-receiver sets.