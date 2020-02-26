Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2020 Free Agency Primer: Wide Receiver

How seriously the Buccaneers target receivers in free agency or the draft may have a lot to do with what happens with their own pending free agent, Breshad Perriman

Feb 26, 2020 at 08:00 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

evans-grab

The NFL's cognoscenti is gathered in Indianapolis this week for the annual Scouting Combine, enjoying 40-degree weather, St. Elmo's shrimp cocktail and underwear Olympics. The official draw is the field of 337 prospects who will make up the bulk of the selections in April's 2020 NFL Draft. However, the start of free agency is even closer, and thus there are sure to be plenty of conversations in Indy about which players are heading to new NFL homes and which ones are staying put.

The NFL's 2020 calendar year begins on Wednesday, March 18, with free agency kicking off at 4:00 p.m. ET. Whether or not the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intend to be high-end shoppers remains to be seen, but their own list of 19 potential unrestricted free agents means there are many important decisions to be made.

Three weeks remain before free agency, which means time is winding down for the Buccaneers and their 31 fellow NFL teams to deal with their own free agent lists and identify potential targets on other rosters. As free agency approaches we're taking a position-by-position look at what the Bucs have, who they could lose and who they could look at from other teams on the open market. Our 2020 Free Agency Primers continues this week with the wide receiver position.

January 15: Offensive Line

January 22: Safety

January 29: Running Back

February 5: Cornerback

February 12: Tight End

February 19: Inside Linebacker

February 26: Wide Receiver

March 4: Defensive Line

March 11: Quarterback

March 18: Outside Linebacker

2019 Output: Lots.

Chris Godwin and Mike Evans ranked third and eighth, respectively in receiving yards. Godwin led the way with his first 1,000-yard season, finishing with 1,333, and Evans' 1,157 yards gave him six 1,000-yard campaigns in as many years in the NFL. The two combined for 17 touchdowns and six games with 150-plus yards. Both players had a realistic shot at reaching 1,500 yards on the season before a hamstring injury felled Evans in Week 14 and the same ailment clipped the last two games of Godwin's campaign. Evans finished fourth among qualifying receivers with 17.3 yards per catch and Godwin had an elite average of 6.71 yards gained after the catch.

No team in the NFL had a more productive starting duo than Godwin and Evans. Moreover, when both went down with their injuries, third receiver Breshad Perriman stepped up with front-line production down the stretch and finished with 645 yards and six touchdowns of his own. He was among the league's most productive pass-catchers over the last six weeks of the season, finishing with three straight 100-yard outings.

Those three combined for 84.8% of all the receptions made by Buccaneers wideouts in 2019, so there wasn't a lot of room for contributions from the team's youngest wideouts. Still, rookie Scotty Miller did show off the top-end speed that made him a sixth-round draft pick, making some big plays in the season's second half and finishing with 13 catches and 15.4 yards per grab. Second-year man Justin Watson logged a couple starts after the injuries to Godwin and Evans (and Miller, eventually) and 15 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

Under Contract for 2020: Fortunately, almost everyone listed above is still under contract for the coming year, though Godwin is entering the last season of his original rookie deal and has to be considered a priority for an extension or a new contract. Meanwhile, Evans still has four years left on his second NFL deal.

Miller and Watson are still recent draft picks working on their original four-year contracts. Tampa Bay's roster is actually deep in signed receivers heading into 2020 because the rash of late-season injuries forced the team to make a number of additions in December. Spencer Schnell, Cyril Grayson and Jaydon Mickens are all under contract. Grayson was the only one of those three to record a catch for the Bucs but he's also an interesting story as a former track star now trying to make it in professional football.

Buccaneers' Pending Free Agents: Conversely, this is a short list, though what happens with it could affect the team's priorities in free agency and the draft.

The only receiver on the Bucs' long list of potential unrestricted free agents is Perriman, who took a one-year deal with Tampa Bay last spring after Cleveland traded for Odell Beckham. Looking for a potentially bigger role after he had a productive run with the Browns in the second half of 2018, he found one in Tampa as the primary third receiver behind Godwin and Evans. The over-the-top production of those two meant a slow first half for Perriman in terms of targets but, as noted, he came on very strong down the stretch before and after the two starters pulled their hamstrings.

And, of course, that's the rub. In the absence of Godwin and Evans, Perriman may have done enough to convince WR-needy teams that he can thrive as a starter. That could make him popular in free agency and make it more difficult for the Buccaneers to bring him back if they so desire. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay clearly has additional priorities on their own list of pending free agents, including NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett and perhaps quarterback Jameis Winston.

Tampa Bay does have one wideout on its short list of exclusive rights free agents in Bryant Mitchell, who put up big numbers in the Canadian Football League before arriving in Tampa. Mitchell looked good early in training camp last summer but then suffered an Achilles tendon injury and landed on injured reserve for the entire 2019 season. Any pending exclusive right free agent who receivers the necessary qualifying offer from his club can only negotiate with that club and thus is practically guaranteed to stay.

NFL.com's Top 25 Free Agents of 2020

View Gregg Rosenthal's top 25 NFL free agents and see which two Bucs make the list.

(QB) Dak Prescott-Cowboys
1 / 25

(QB) Dak Prescott-Cowboys

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(DE) Chris Jones-Chiefs
2 / 25

(DE) Chris Jones-Chiefs

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(WR) Amari Cooper-Cowboys
3 / 25

(WR) Amari Cooper-Cowboys

©2019 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
(DE) Jadeveon Clowney-Seahawks
4 / 25

(DE) Jadeveon Clowney-Seahawks

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(OLB) Shaq Barrett-Buccaneers
5 / 25

(OLB) Shaq Barrett-Buccaneers

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(QB) Ryan Tannehill-Titans
6 / 25

(QB) Ryan Tannehill-Titans

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(DE) Yannick Ngakoue-Jaguars
7 / 25

(DE) Yannick Ngakoue-Jaguars

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(QB) Drew Brees-Saints
8 / 25

(QB) Drew Brees-Saints

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(QB) Tom Brady-Patriots
9 / 25

(QB) Tom Brady-Patriots

© 2020 Perry Knotts Photography
(S) Justin Simmons-Broncos
10 / 25

(S) Justin Simmons-Broncos

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(WR) A.J. Green-Bengals
11 / 25

(WR) A.J. Green-Bengals

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(CB) Byron Jones-Cowboys
12 / 25

(CB) Byron Jones-Cowboys

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(OG) Joe Thuney-Patriots
13 / 25

(OG) Joe Thuney-Patriots

Al Tielemans/2019 Al Tielemans via AP Images
(OG) Brandon Scherff-Redskins
14 / 25

(OG) Brandon Scherff-Redskins

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(TE) Hunter Henry-Chargers
15 / 25

(TE) Hunter Henry-Chargers

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(QB) Philip Rivers-Chargers
16 / 25

(QB) Philip Rivers-Chargers

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(LB) Cory Littleton-Rams
17 / 25

(LB) Cory Littleton-Rams

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(DE) Leonard Williams-Giants
18 / 25

(DE) Leonard Williams-Giants

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(QB) Jameis Winston-Buccaneers
19 / 25

(QB) Jameis Winston-Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(RB) Derrick Henry-Titans
20 / 25

(RB) Derrick Henry-Titans

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(OT) Anthony Castonzo-Colts
21 / 25

(OT) Anthony Castonzo-Colts

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(OLB) Matthew Judon-Ravens
22 / 25

(OLB) Matthew Judon-Ravens

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(OLB) Bud Dupree-Steelers
23 / 25

(OLB) Bud Dupree-Steelers

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(S) Anthony Harris-Vikings
24 / 25

(S) Anthony Harris-Vikings

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(OT) Jack Conklin-Titans
25 / 25

(OT) Jack Conklin-Titans

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Potentially Available Free Agents: There's a good chance that the top of this list will change by March 18, but for now the two prized receivers are Dallas' Amari Cooper and Cincinnati's A.J. Green. Green is the more accomplished of the two but has only played nine games the last two years due to injuries while Cooper is coming off his best season yet with the Cowboys. Green is 31 but was still playing at a high level in 2018 before his injuries and would be a huge addition to any team if healthy. Many expect their current teams to find a way to lock both of these receivers down before the start of free agency.

Emmanuel Sanders, who was traded from Denver to San Francisco at midseason, is more likely to be available. He hasn't had a 1,000-yard season since 2017 but remains consistent and reliable and would make for a good third option on most teams, at least. The Buccaneers actually made a run at Sanders in free agency in 2014 but lost him to the lure of playing with Peyton Manning in Denver. The Jets' Robby Anderson isn't as sure of a bet as Sanders but is very fast and has true home-run ability. Obviously, the Buccaneers like to throw deep under Bruce Arians and Anderson can locate and haul in such throws, but he's less versatile than a player like Sanders.

Considering that they already have one receiver with a large contract in Evans and potentially another one on the way in Godwin, the Buccaneers might look for more of a value signing if they shop in the receiver aisle. A few players who might be on the rise include Kansas City's Demarcus Robinson, Cleveland's Rashard Higgins and San Francisco's Kendrick Bourne. Robinson has big-play potential and room to grow and might be the type of signing – like Barrett on the other side of the ball – who can thrive with a bigger role in a new place. Higgins found his opportunities restricted in 2019 but had been a productive rotational player the previous two years. He's a good route-runner with sure hands and he's still just 25. Signing Bourne would be a little more complicated as he's due to be a restricted free agent.

Even though the Buccaneers may be looking for another option as a third receiver, that doesn't necessarily mean they need him to be a slot receiver, because Godwin proved to be outstanding in that role in 2019. He played 49% of his snaps out of the slot and produced 657 yards and four touchdowns on those plays. Still, there are a number of potentially available receivers who have excelled or could excel in the slot, including Detroit's Danny Amendola, Dallas' Randall Cobb, Philadelphia's Nelson Agholor and perhaps New England's Phillip Dorsett. Amendola had a very productive year as the third receiver along with the Lions' starting duo of Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones. Cobb, who will turn 30 in his next training camp, showed he had something left in the tank with 828 yards and 15.1 yards per catch for the Cowboys.

Devin Funchess is a big-bodied red zone threat who lost his first season in Indianapolis to a shoulder injury. He appeared to be close to returning to the field late in the season and might be worth the risk. Demaryius Thomas, most recently with the Jets, is 32 but could possibly remain productive in a reserve role.

Bucs' Interest Level: Moderate.

Ideally, the Buccaneers would probably like to have Perriman back, and if that were to happen it's unlikely they would continue to be big players on the receiver market. The team does have a couple young players who they can develop on their roster, too.

If Perriman moves on, it would seem like there is room for another proven pass-catcher in the Bucs' receiver room and they might look for a short-term addition very much in the vein of their addition of Perriman last year. As noted above, the Buccaneers could add a player who primarily operate on the outside because they can always put Godwin in the slot in three-receiver sets.

One more factor to consider is that this year's draft class is reportedly very, very deep in well-regarded receiver prospects. There should be intriguing options at that position well until at least the third round, if not later, and the third round is where the Buccaneers found Godwin just a few years ago. Jason Licht's Bucs have not been shy about drafting wideouts; he's taken seven of them ov

Related Content

news

Bucs Wielding Valuable Assets as 2020 Draft Arrives

The Buccaneers are well-equipped to strengthen their roster in the 2020 NFL Draft, which kicks off with the first round on Thursday night

news

Six Draft Storylines that Could Affect the Buccaneers

From the Giants' target at number four to the potential for QB-targeted to trades, there are a number of potential developments on draft night that would have an impact on who the Bucs land with their pick

news

Daniel Jeremiah Talks Trade Up for Buccaneers

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah broke down the top offensive tackle prospects on Thursday and also suggested the Bucs could be exploring the possibility of trading up to get one of them

news

Buccaneers.com 2020 Mock Draft 6.0

Carmen Vitali and Scott Smith drop the gimmicks and combine for one final joint set of predictions for the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and this time the Bucs make a bold move to get their man

news

2020 Prospect Primer: WR Henry Ruggs III

The former Alabama wideout could be one of the first receivers off the board come next week along with former teammate Jerry Jeudy.

news

Draft and Post-Draft Free Agency Offer Receiver Options for the Bucs

Tom Brady has an elite pair of starting receivers to throw to in Tampa but the Bucs may choose to give their new quarterback another pass-catching option either in the draft or in the weeks that follow

news

Bucs Can Afford to Spend Draft Asset on Another QB

As was the case before the signing of Tom Brady, Jason Licht and the Buccaneers are open to the idea of drafting a quarterback this year, if the right prospect is there at the right time

news

Jason Licht: 'Sometimes Best Picks Not at Position of Need'

NFL analysts may or may not be right about the Bucs' biggest needs in the 2020 NFL draft, but in the end it's not always need that swings the final decision

news

Bucs Seven-Round Draft Projection, Challenge Style

In our first Bucs-only draft, you'll find seven selections that hit on some of the team's biggest needs plus an alternate-reality draft class in which the two selectors issued each other challenges that had to be met

news

2020 Prospect Primer: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The former LSU Tiger could be a pass-catching complement to the Bucs stable of running backs that could realistically be available in the second round.

news

Buccaneers.com 2020 Mock Draft 5.0: Two Rounds!

With the first rush of free agency over, NFL attention is now tipping toward this month's draft, and as a result we're going deeper into this draft to see the Buccaneers land a lot of help on offense

news

2020 Prospect Primer: S Grant Delpit

The now former LSU Tiger is touted as one of the best safeties in the draft coming out of a school notorious for its NFL-caliber defensive backs.

Advertising