2020 NFL Scouting Combine Tracker: Defensive Line, Linebackers

The speediest of them was freak of nature Isaiah Simmons from Clemson. Coaches had to vote which group they wanted him to work out in because the guy played five different positions in college. According to NFL Network, the vote was close between linebackers and defensive backs as a safety, but the former won out. Simmons did not disappoint. He became just the third linebacker ever to run a sub 4.4 40-yard dash when he ran a 4.39 – which was as fast as running back Jonathan Taylor from Wisconsin the night before, who nabbed the top spot in his group. It means that Simmons can keep up with this year's fastest running back and can flat out outrun a lot of them. He tested well everywhere else too and is a true chess piece for the defense that is lucky enough to grab him.