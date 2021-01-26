5 Things to Know About the Kansas City Chiefs

2. It's the GOAT vs. the Kid.

Thanks to Good Morning Football's Nate Burleson for the comparison but the two quarterbacks in this matchup, unlike the last for the Bucs, are on opposite sides of the spectrum and could quite possibly not be more different, though each very successful this season in their own right. Mahomes is the definition of a mobile quarterback and perhaps, human cheat code as well, with a penchant for never giving up on plays and making something out of seemingly nothing. When you watch Mahomes, it very much looks like backyard football with the way he is able to escape pressure using his legs and speed or throw on the run to a magically open receiver. Heck, he doesn't even need to look at his receiver half the time to complete a pass (okay, that's an exaggeration). Tom Brady, however, fits the traditional mold of an NFL quarterback to a 'T'. He's a deadly accurate pocket passer who is one of the fastest processors in the league that can still air it out at any given moment- even at 43 years old. Where Brady is billed as the Greatest of All Time, Mahomes is, quite frankly, just getting started. It's old school vs. new school. Experience vs. youth.

That is, until you take a little bit of a closer look.

Yes, Brady has been in this situation more than any other quarterback ever – this will be his 10th trip to the Super Bowl after all, but it's a first for him in a lot of ways. It's his first time representing the NFC. It's his first with the Buccaneers. It's his first in a brand-new offense with brand-new players and brand-new coaches around him. Mahomes, having directed his offense in Kansas City for the past three seasons as a starter actually has the continuity factor on his side. His offensive arsenal has largely remained unchanged, as well. He still has the league's best tight end in Travis Kelce, he has multiple receiving targets including the ever-dangerous Tyreek Hill and he has a solid run game that averages over 112 yards per game he's able to lean on. He's known nothing else but Reid in his professional career and even had the benefit of a year behind quarterback Alex Smith to get acclimated to the NFL when he first started out before he was given any real responsibility. At this point with the Chiefs, Mahomes feels right at home (I know, I'm sorry).

Meanwhile, after spending nearly two decades in New England, where he had the same head coach for his entire tenure, Brady is in his first year in a system that could not be more different than the one he was used to for all that time. It's required quite a bit of adjustment without a lot of time and resources and it's looking like Brady got hot and just the right time as he figured it all out for the Buccaneers.

Because of Brady's prior time in the AFC, the two aren't strangers to one another. Before this season, they had already played against one another three times, including once in the postseason for the AFC Championship. That was two years ago in 2018, when Brady led the Patriots past the Chiefs to advance to the Super Bowl – the last Lombardi Brady hoisted, in fact. Last season, Mahomes got the better of Brady, going into New England in Week 14 and coming out with a 23-16 win that was en route to a Super Bowl win of Kansas City's own. Before that, the pair faced off in the regular season in 2018 again in New England, where Brady and the Patriots won a close one with a final score of 43-40 in Week Six. This season, with the Buccaneers waiting for their Week 13 bye, Mahomes came to town with the Chiefs and managed to escape with a three-point victory (more on that later), evening the score between them.