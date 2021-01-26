Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Things to Know About the Kansas City Chiefs

Get to know the team the Bucs will host for Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

Jan 26, 2021 at 02:48 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

kc

The Buccaneers are making history as the only team to play in their home stadium for the Super Bowl. They'll be welcoming the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup that will pit the two most recent Super Bowl winning quarterbacks against each other - again another first in NFL history.

Here are a couple things to know about this Chiefs team coming to down.

1. They're the defending Super Bowl Champs and looking for a repeat performance.

You knew this one already unless you've been living under a rock. Where last year was the Chiefs' first Super Bowl win in 50 years, Kansas City didn't have to wait as long this time around to get another opportunity. The term 'dynasty' has been knocked around when talking about the potential of this Chiefs team. But that's all it is for right now. Potential.

A second-consecutive Super Bowl win would do a lot to progress that narrative from just chatter. Throughout the season this year, despite the target on their backs, Kansas City seemed destined to get to this point. They compiled a 14-2 regular season record to earn the AFC's top seed and only first-round bye. Their only losses came in a surprise upset that to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week five that only seemed to refocus them and then they dropped the last game of the season without their star quarterback and Chad Henne starting in his place. They were tested early by the Baltimore Ravens in Week Three, getting by quarterback Lamar Jackson and the eventual playoff-bound Ravens by a convincing 34-20 score. In fact, they played five of the other seven teams that made it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs this season. In addition to the Ravens, they beat Buffalo (twice, including this last weekend), New Orleans, Cleveland and yep, the Bucs back in Week 12.

Buccaneers vs. Packers NFC Championship | Top Sights

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's NFC Championship Game vs. the Green Bay Packers.

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - A general view before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - A general view before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Safety Andrew Adams #26, Safety Javon Hagan #34, Cornerback Ryan Smith #29, Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17, and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Safety Andrew Adams #26, Safety Javon Hagan #34, Cornerback Ryan Smith #29, Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17, and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Center Ryan Jensen #66, and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Center Ryan Jensen #66, and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Running Back Leonard Fournette #28, and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Running Back Leonard Fournette #28, and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a sack during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a sack during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, and Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, and Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, Safety Mike Edwards #32, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, Safety Mike Edwards #32, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
100 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, Safety Mike Edwards #32, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, Safety Mike Edwards #32, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
102 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
103 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
104 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
105 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
106 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
107 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recovers a fumble during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
108 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recovers a fumble during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recovers a fumble during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
109 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recovers a fumble during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
110 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
111 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
112 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
113 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
114 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
115 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
116 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
117 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
118 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
119 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
120 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
121 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
122 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
123 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
124 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a field goal during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
125 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a field goal during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
126 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
127 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
128 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates clinching a trip to Super Bowl LV during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
129 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates clinching a trip to Super Bowl LV during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates clinching a trip to Super Bowl LV during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
130 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates clinching a trip to Super Bowl LV during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
131 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates clinching a trip to Super Bowl LV during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
132 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates clinching a trip to Super Bowl LV during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
133 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Aaron Rodgers and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
134 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Aaron Rodgers and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
135 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 and Tight Ends Coach Rick Christophel of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
136 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 and Tight Ends Coach Rick Christophel of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
137 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
138 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
139 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
140 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
141 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
142 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
143 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
144 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
145 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
146 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
147 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
148 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
149 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
150 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
151 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
152 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Thaddeus Lewis and Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
153 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Thaddeus Lewis and Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
154 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
155 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
156 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
157 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
158 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
159 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
160 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tight Ends Coach Rick Christophel and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
161 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tight Ends Coach Rick Christophel and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
162 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
163 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
164 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
165 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 and Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
166 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 and Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
167 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
168 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
169 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87, Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, and Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
170 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87, Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, and Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
171 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - General Manager Jason Licht after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
172 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - General Manager Jason Licht after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
173 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
174 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
175 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
176 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
177 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Safety Andrew Adams #26, Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 and Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
178 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Safety Andrew Adams #26, Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 and Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
179 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
180 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
181 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Owner/Co-Chairman President Bryan Glazer and Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer celebrate after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
182 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Owner/Co-Chairman President Bryan Glazer and Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer celebrate after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
183 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
184 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Owner/Co-Chairman Ed Glazer after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
185 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Owner/Co-Chairman Ed Glazer after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
186 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
187 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
188 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
189 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
190 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
191 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
192 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
193 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - \ after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
194 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - \ after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
195 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - General Manager Jason Licht and Director of Football Administration Mike Greenberg after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
196 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - General Manager Jason Licht and Director of Football Administration Mike Greenberg after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
197 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
198 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
199 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
200 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
201 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
202 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
203 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - The George Halas Trophy after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
204 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - The George Halas Trophy after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
205 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoist the George Halas trophy after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
206 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoist the George Halas trophy after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
207 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
208 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
209 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
210 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - General Manager Jason Licht after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
211 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - General Manager Jason Licht after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - General Manager Jason Licht after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
212 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - General Manager Jason Licht after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
213 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
214 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cody Grimm, Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles, Safeties Coach Nick Rapone, Safety Andrew Adams #26, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross, Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43, Cornerback Herb Miller #36, Safety Mike Edwards #32, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, and Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
215 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cody Grimm, Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles, Safeties Coach Nick Rapone, Safety Andrew Adams #26, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross, Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43, Cornerback Herb Miller #36, Safety Mike Edwards #32, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, and Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
216 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
217 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
218 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
219 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
220 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
221 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and General Manager Jason Licht after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
222 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and General Manager Jason Licht after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
223 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
224 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
225 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Owner/Co-Chairman Ed Glazer after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
226 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Owner/Co-Chairman Ed Glazer after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
227 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
228 / 228

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

2. It's the GOAT vs. the Kid.

Thanks to Good Morning Football's Nate Burleson for the comparison but the two quarterbacks in this matchup, unlike the last for the Bucs, are on opposite sides of the spectrum and could quite possibly not be more different, though each very successful this season in their own right. Mahomes is the definition of a mobile quarterback and perhaps, human cheat code as well, with a penchant for never giving up on plays and making something out of seemingly nothing. When you watch Mahomes, it very much looks like backyard football with the way he is able to escape pressure using his legs and speed or throw on the run to a magically open receiver. Heck, he doesn't even need to look at his receiver half the time to complete a pass (okay, that's an exaggeration). Tom Brady, however, fits the traditional mold of an NFL quarterback to a 'T'. He's a deadly accurate pocket passer who is one of the fastest processors in the league that can still air it out at any given moment- even at 43 years old. Where Brady is billed as the Greatest of All Time, Mahomes is, quite frankly, just getting started. It's old school vs. new school. Experience vs. youth.

That is, until you take a little bit of a closer look.

Yes, Brady has been in this situation more than any other quarterback ever – this will be his 10th trip to the Super Bowl after all, but it's a first for him in a lot of ways. It's his first time representing the NFC. It's his first with the Buccaneers. It's his first in a brand-new offense with brand-new players and brand-new coaches around him. Mahomes, having directed his offense in Kansas City for the past three seasons as a starter actually has the continuity factor on his side. His offensive arsenal has largely remained unchanged, as well. He still has the league's best tight end in Travis Kelce, he has multiple receiving targets including the ever-dangerous Tyreek Hill and he has a solid run game that averages over 112 yards per game he's able to lean on. He's known nothing else but Reid in his professional career and even had the benefit of a year behind quarterback Alex Smith to get acclimated to the NFL when he first started out before he was given any real responsibility. At this point with the Chiefs, Mahomes feels right at home (I know, I'm sorry).

Meanwhile, after spending nearly two decades in New England, where he had the same head coach for his entire tenure, Brady is in his first year in a system that could not be more different than the one he was used to for all that time. It's required quite a bit of adjustment without a lot of time and resources and it's looking like Brady got hot and just the right time as he figured it all out for the Buccaneers.

Because of Brady's prior time in the AFC, the two aren't strangers to one another. Before this season, they had already played against one another three times, including once in the postseason for the AFC Championship. That was two years ago in 2018, when Brady led the Patriots past the Chiefs to advance to the Super Bowl – the last Lombardi Brady hoisted, in fact. Last season, Mahomes got the better of Brady, going into New England in Week 14 and coming out with a 23-16 win that was en route to a Super Bowl win of Kansas City's own. Before that, the pair faced off in the regular season in 2018 again in New England, where Brady and the Patriots won a close one with a final score of 43-40 in Week Six. This season, with the Buccaneers waiting for their Week 13 bye, Mahomes came to town with the Chiefs and managed to escape with a three-point victory (more on that later), evening the score between them.

So, there you have it, Mahomes is 2-2 against Brady in his career. And though they've played in a title game against one another – they haven't played in Super Bowl. Until now.

3. The matchup will pit two infamous offensive minds against one another.

Yes, the major headline is once again the quarterbacks, but both Brady and Mahomes are running systems devised by two notorious offensive-minded men in Reid and Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians. Reid has long been known to be one of the best offensive minds in the league – look no further than his last stop before Kansas City in Philadelphia and just go watch the Eagles' offense with both Donovan McNabb or even Michael Vick at quarterback. Reid is brilliant in his passing attack and has settled into an excellent rhythm with Mahomes now in Kansas City. In the 2020 regular season, the Chiefs had the number one passing offense, averaging 303.4 yards per game through the air.

But wouldn't you know it? The Bucs had the second-most potent passing offense right behind them, averaging 289.1 passing yards per game in the regular season. Tampa Bay also outscored Kansas City on a per-game basis, averaging 30.8 points per game versus the Chiefs' sixth-ranked 29.6 points per game. The Bucs also have the Chiefs on red zone scoring percentage, with the Bucs coming away with points on 68.85% of red zone drives against the Chiefs' 61.02% along with goal-to-go situations, where the Bucs earned a top-five ranking with 83.72% compared to the Chiefs' 71.43%, which is tied for 22nd in the league.

Not only are Arians and Reid known for their offense, they are also known for their quarterback development. I named two of the feathers in Reid's cap above in addition to Mahomes and he can also claim Packers' great Brett Favre as another. Arians, on the other hand, has coached greats like Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck, Carson Palmer and now Brady.

Reid's offense is rooted in that of the West Coast Offense, which Reid started out in but has since become known more for his innovative style that constantly meshes new concepts with more traditional ones. Reid is also no stranger to pushing the ball down the field in chunk plays, opting to essentially just never be faced with third down situations, according to a Ringer article done last year, but he does so while still subscribing to many of the West Coast Offense principles no matter how he dresses them up. Arians, is very vertical in his 'no risk-it, no biscuit' approach, opting to give quarterbacks options dependent on what they see. Arians has said there's a 'touchdown and checkdown on every play' but the scheme is very conducive to explosive downfield plays. Neither style is right nor wrong – they are just respectively the result of decades of coaching experience from both Reid and Arians. So, while you've heard the phrase, "defense wins championships," this matchup may just come down to the offense given these two head coaches.

4. The Chiefs aren't actually invincible.

Despite how ridiculous Mahomes is under center, how many weapons he has at his disposal or how good his head coach's offensive mind is; despite the 14-2 regular season record and having the top-ranked passing offense; despite the fact they are the defending champs – the Chiefs aren't unbeatable.

Look to the defensive side of the ball, where they have improved in a lot of ways, but where you can also identify some aspects of their game to exploit. I'll give you an example: the Chiefs are allowing 122.1 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 21st in the NFL. Their defense has also struggled to bring opposing quarterbacks to the ground, recording a sack on just 5.75% of pass attempts, which ranks 20th.

Overall, the Chiefs are allowing 358.3 total yards per game, which puts them in the middle of the pack at 16. That's good news for the Bucs who average 384.1 yards per game for the seventh-best mark in the league. However, perhaps the biggest area in which the Buccaneers could find some success? The red zone. Kansas City is dead last in red zone defense, allowing points 76.60% of the time opponents get inside the 20-yard line. That works out well considering the red zone has been an area of strength for Tampa Bay this season. The Bucs have the seventh-best red zone offense, scoring on 68.85% of their trips inside the 20. Pare that down to goal-to-go situations (inside the 10-yard line) and the Bucs have a top-five ranking with a 83.72% success rate. Make no mistake, Kansas City is an excellent team and the Buccaneers will have to find ways to take advantage of any mistakes or perceived weaknesses every opportunity they get if they want to be crowned SBLV champs.

5. The Chiefs beat the Bucs 27-24 in Raymond James Stadium in Week 12.

We established last week that regular season matchups don't mean much when it comes to the postseason – especially the further into it you get. The Bucs dominated the Packers in Week Six but up in Lambeau last weekend, the game came down to the wire.

And while the Bucs hoped for the same result from the regular season against Green Bay, they'll be hoping for a different result against the Chiefs from the regular season. Early in the game, the Buccaneers found themselves in a 17-0 hole after the first quarter. By the end of the game though, the defense had held off the Chiefs, giving them just 10 more points in the ensuing three quarters and the Buccaneers scored two straight touchdowns, both to Mike Evans, on their final drives – pulling within three points late in the fourth quarter. In the end, they just ran out of time.

It was a game no one thought was going to be close at the time, with the Bucs coming off a loss to the LA Rams the week before and the Chiefs looking as unstoppable as usual. It left a bad taste in Tampa Bay's mouth as the Bucs went into their bye the next weekend with a 7-5 record.

However.

They wouldn't lose another game.

That loss to the Chiefs is the Bucs' last loss this season as the two teams meet in the Super Bowl. Tampa Bay is riding the longest win streak in franchise history with seven games. And they won't want that streak to end as they make history as the first team to play in their own stadium for the Super Bowl.

Related Content

news

Bucs' Defense vs. Packers' Offense | Play Take Away

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers quarterbacks the most productive offense in the league thanks to the myriad options at his disposal. Taking away as many of those options as possible will be crucial if the Bucs want to slow him and Green Bay down on their home turf.
news

Tristan Wirfs, Antoine Winfield Jr. Become Second Bucs All-Rookie Duo in Two Years

The Pro Football Writers of America announced their 2020 All-Rookie team and both right tackle Tristan Wirfs and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. were named to the squad. 
news

Bucs' Defense vs. Saints' Offense | Hold the Wall

The Saints' offense ranks 12th overall yet averages the fifth-most points per game, which is due largely to their run game. Luckily, that's exactly what the Bucs know how to stop – especially against a familiar foe. Here's how the Bucs defense and the Saints offense stack up.
news

2020 Performance Review: The Bucs Defense

Continuing what the Buccaneers had started at the end of 2019 was the goal for the Buccaneer defense this season – and that's exactly what they did.
news

Bucs Defense vs. Football Team Offense | Apply Pressure

The Buccaneers finished the regular season with the fourth-most sacks of any team in 2020 while averaging the second-most quarterback pressures per game. Just like Washington's defensive line will present a challenge for the Bucs' offense, the Bucs' defense will be ready with a challenge of their own.
news

Ronald Jones Wins FedEx Ground Player of the Week

The Bucs' third year running back was voted the FedEx Ground Player of the Week following a Week 10 performance that saw him run for a 98-yard touchdown as part of a 192-yard day on the ground.
news

Game Ball | Buccaneers vs. Giants

The Bucs escaped from New York with a narrow victory Monday night, and there were plenty of heroes who made it possible…Who deserves the Game Ball? Vote below
news

Game Ball | Buccaneers vs. Raiders

The Bucs turned a tight contest into a blowout Sunday in Las Vegas with a lot of incredible individual performances…Who deserves the Game Ball? Vote below
news

Game Ball | Packers vs. Buccaneers

Who deserves the Game Ball for the Buccaneers dominant win over Green Bay Sunday? Scott and Carmen have made their picks and now you can vote on the winner.
news

Game Ball | Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Does Tom Brady deserve the Game Ball in Week Four for his five-touchdown performance in a comeback win, or would you give it to Mike Evans for igniting that comeback with his gritty 122 yards and a score?…Vote below
news

Game Ball | Buccaneers vs. Broncos

Carmen Vitali and Scott Smith nominate two possible recipients of the Game Ball for Tampa Bay's 28-10 win over Denver on Sunday…What do you think? Cast your vote in the poll

Advertising