Bucs' Super Bowl 'Home Field Advantage' Mostly About Prep Days

Still, Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians sees the Super Bowl being in Tampa as a potential edge for his team, mostly in regards to the days leading up to the big game.

"I think the big advantage is we stay in our own beds, sleep here and just do our normal routine," said Arians. "Nothing is out of the ordinary until we hit the media sessions next week. Just to be able to stay in your routine, sleep in your bed and all that stuff – I think it's a huge advantage."

Of course, the Chiefs can keep their normal routine in Kansas City this week, and they'll actually get to sleep in their own beds longer than the usual Super Bowl team. That's because, in the ongoing effort to avoid COVID complications, the NFL is not requiring the Chiefs to arrive in Tampa until the Friday two days before the Super Bowl. Usually, both teams arrive in the host city at the very beginning of the week leading up to the title game and are involved in a variety of events, including Media Day.

Arians sees in advantage in that, too, this one favoring the Chiefs.

"I think it really helps them," said Arians. "Normally when you get to town for Super Bowl, everybody's pulling and tugging you – trying to get everything done the week before. Then, when you hit town, you've got all the media obligations and your practice and game plans are all put in. I think it's a great advantage for them [because] it's just an away game. They get to do their normal prep just like we do. Nobody's going to get tied up in all that stuff."

One could also argue that the Buccaneers and Chiefs might have been less likely to have new COVID complications if they were living in a hotel for a week rather than staying in town and being tempted to wander from home more often. Arians is not concerned about that because his team has done a good job all season of complying with the efforts to keep players and coaches healthy and safe. The team only ran into a couple brief roster problems due to the pandemic at the very end of the season and currently has no players on that reserve list.

"I think our guys have done a great, great job of being accountable to each other with COVID all year and will continue to do that," said Arians. "We talked about family and friends testing before they ever enter your home, making sure everybody's tested and being very, very smart about it."