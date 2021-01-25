SUPER BOWL-BOUND! | Bucs Head Home to Make History

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed home to make Super Bowl history.

The Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers, 31-26 , in the 2020 NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lambeau Field, earning a spot in Super Bowl LV. Tampa Bay will be the first team ever to battle for the Lombardi Trophy on their own home field. The Super Bowl is set for Sunday, January 7, at Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers will battle either the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Those two teams square off in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, with kickoff at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Two previous teams have played in a Super Bowl in their home regions. The 1979 Los Angeles Rams, who played their home games at the L.A. Coliseum, met Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XIV at the Rose Bowl. The 1984 San Francisco 49ers, who played their home games at Candlestick Park, met the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX at the Stanford University stadium. However, no team prior to this year has ever made it back to their own stadium to play for the Super Bowl championship.

The Buccaneers have won the NFC Championship for the second time in franchise history, joining the 2002 team that went on to beat the Oakland Raiders, 48-21, in Super Bowl XXXVII. This marks the second time in a row that Tampa Bay has won the conference title game on the road; the 2002 team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-10, in the final game played at Veteran's Stadium. The Buccaneers also made it to the NFC Championship Game in 1979 and 1999, losing to the Rams on both occasions.

The Buccaneers journey home for the Super Bowl was noteworthy in its own right. With Sunday's win in Green Bay the Bucs completed a three-game road gauntlet, winning at Washington in the Wild Card Round and at New Orleans in the Divisional Round. Tampa Bay is the first team in a decade to win three road games on its way to the Super Bowl, duplicating a feat last achieved by their most recent opponent, the Packers, in 2010. Only three other teams have done that in the Super Bowl era: the 1985 New England Patriots, the 2005 Pittsburgh Steelers and the 2007 New York Giants. Three of those four teams, excluding the Patriots, went on to win the Super Bowl.