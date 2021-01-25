Twitter Goes Crazy After Bucs Named NFC Champions, Advance to Super Bowl 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Epic Win at Lambeau Sends Bucs to Super Bowl LV
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in Super Bowl LV in their own home stadium after winning a thrilling NFC Championship in Green Bay behind three Tom Brady touchdown passes and a resilient defense
SUPER BOWL-BOUND! | Bucs Head Home to Make History
After defeating the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the 2020 NFC Championship Game, the Buccaneers will meet Kansas City in Super Bowl LV in their own home stadium
Rapid Reaction: Bucs 31, Packers 26
The Buccaneers went into Lambeau Field and came out victorious to earn a Super Bowl berth in their home stadium.
Bucs vs. Packers Game Blog
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC Championship Game vs. the Green Bay Packers
How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Packers
How to watch, listen and livestream the NFC Championship between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 24 at 3:05 p.m. (ET).
Bucs-Packers Inactives | Antoine Winfield, Jr. Ruled Out
The Bucs will be missing one key contributor on each side of the ball in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, as S Antoine Winfield, Jr. has joined WR Antonio Brown on the inactive list
Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Packers, NFC Championship Game
Sunday's game features two of the most aggressive offenses in football and two defenses eager to put pressure on a legendary quarterback...Thing to consider while waiting for kickoff in the Bucs' first conference title game since 2002
5 Bucs to Watch Against Green Bay in the NFC Championship
The Buccaneers are going up to the Frozen Tundra to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive. Here are five players who could have a major impact on the game.
Javon Hagan, Ted Larsen Elevated for NFC Championship Game
The Bucs elevated S Javon Hagan and G Ted Larsen from the practice squad for Sunday's NFC Championship Game in Green Bay, giving the team two more players it can choose to keep active for the contest
2020 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Packers, NFC Championship Game
Two old division foes who have met in the postseason before will battle it out for a spot in Super Bowl LV Sunday in Green Bay, with each team led into action by one of the best quarterbacks of all time