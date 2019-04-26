Buccaneers Select CB Sean Bunting in Second Round of the 2019 NFL Draft

View photos of CB Sean Bunting.
The Buccaneers selected cornerback Sean Bunting out of Central Michigan with the 39th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 195-pound press corner was an All-MAC selection in 2018 and won CMU's Defensive Player of the Year award after posting 37 tackles, three for loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 12 games.
The Michigan-native ran a 4.42 40-yard dash with a 41.5-inch vertical jump at the 2019 NFL Combine. A two-year starter, Bunting recorded 104 career tackles and 24 passes defensed with four forced fumbles and nine interceptions during his time at Central Michigan.