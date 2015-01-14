Buccaneers' 2014 Stat Leaders

Buccaneers statistical leaders for the 2014 season.
> Takeaways: Koetter with media
> Quotes: Koetter (1/13)
> PFWA: McCoy named All-NFC
> PFWA: Evans named All-Rookie
> Bucs all-second day team
> NFC South: Links from Jan. 11
> 5 things to know: OC Koetter
> Bucs name Dirk Koetter OC
> Dungy, Lynch HOF finalists
> McDougald's 7 offseason plans
> 3 things to know: New Bucs
PASSING
Josh McCown: 184-for-327 for 2,206 yards, 11 TDs and 14 INTs
Mike Glennon: 117-for-203 for 1,417 yards, 10 touchdowns and six INTsRUSHING
Doug Martin: 134 rushes for 494 yards and two TDs
Bobby Rainey: 94 rushes for 406 yards and one TD
Charles Sims: 66 rushes for 185 yards and one TD
Josh McCown: 25 rushes for 127 yards and three TDsRECEIVING
Vincent Jackson: 70 receptions for 1,002 yards and two TDs
Mike Evans: 68 receptions for 1,051 yards and 12 TDs
Bobby Rainey: 33 receptions for 315 yards and one TD
Louis Murphy: 31 receptions for 380 yards and two TDs
Brandon Myers: 22 receptions for 190 yards
Austin Seferian-Jenkins: 21 receptions for 221 yards and two TDsTACKLES
Lavonte David: 146
Danny Lansanah: 81
Dashon Goldson: 81
Alterraun Verner: 76
Mason Foster: 62
Major Wright: 51
Johnthan Banks: 50
Bradley McDougald: 50**
SACKS**
Gerald McCoy: 8.5
Jacquies Smith: 6.5
Clinton McDonald: 5
Michael Johnson: 4
Akeem Spence: 3
INTERCEPTIONS
Johnthan Banks: 4
Danny Lansanah: 3
Alterraun Verner: 2KICKING
Patrick Murray: 16-for-20PUNTING
Michael Koenen: 40.4 average
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