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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers' 2014 Stat Leaders

Jan 14, 2015 at 07:00 AM

Bucs 2014 Stat Leaders

Buccaneers statistical leaders for the 2014 season.

Josh McCown: 184-for-327 for 2,206 yards, 11 TDs and 14 INTs
1 / 8

Josh McCown: 184-for-327 for 2,206 yards, 11 TDs and 14 INTs

Doug Martin: 134 rushes for 494 yards and two TDs
2 / 8

Doug Martin: 134 rushes for 494 yards and two TDs

Mike Evans: 68 receptions for 1,051 yards and 12 TDs
3 / 8

Mike Evans: 68 receptions for 1,051 yards and 12 TDs

Lavonte David: 146
4 / 8

Lavonte David: 146

Gerald McCoy: 8.5
5 / 8

Gerald McCoy: 8.5

Johnthan Banks: 4
6 / 8

Johnthan Banks: 4

Patrick Murray: 16-for-20
7 / 8

Patrick Murray: 16-for-20

Michael Koenen: 40.4 average
8 / 8

Michael Koenen: 40.4 average

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Takeaways: Koetter with media
> Quotes: Koetter (1/13)
> PFWA: McCoy named All-NFC
> PFWA: Evans named All-Rookie
> Bucs all-second day team
> NFC South: Links from Jan. 11
> 5 things to know: OC Koetter
> Bucs name Dirk Koetter OC
> Dungy, Lynch HOF finalists
> McDougald's 7 offseason plans
> 3 things to know: New Bucs

PASSING
Josh McCown: 184-for-327 for 2,206 yards, 11 TDs and 14 INTs
Mike Glennon: 117-for-203 for 1,417 yards, 10 touchdowns and six INTsRUSHING

Doug Martin: 134 rushes for 494 yards and two TDs
Bobby Rainey: 94 rushes for 406 yards and one TD
Charles Sims: 66 rushes for 185 yards and one TD
Josh McCown: 25 rushes for 127 yards and three TDsRECEIVING

Vincent Jackson: 70 receptions for 1,002 yards and two TDs
Mike Evans: 68 receptions for 1,051 yards and 12 TDs
Bobby Rainey: 33 receptions for 315 yards and one TD
Louis Murphy: 31 receptions for 380 yards and two TDs
Brandon Myers: 22 receptions for 190 yards
Austin Seferian-Jenkins: 21 receptions for 221 yards and two TDsTACKLES
Lavonte David: 146
Danny Lansanah: 81
Dashon Goldson: 81
Alterraun Verner: 76
Mason Foster: 62
Major Wright: 51
Johnthan Banks: 50
Bradley McDougald: 50**

SACKS**
Gerald McCoy: 8.5
Jacquies Smith: 6.5
Clinton McDonald: 5
Michael Johnson: 4
Akeem Spence: 3

INTERCEPTIONS
Johnthan Banks: 4
Danny Lansanah: 3
Alterraun Verner: 2KICKING
Patrick Murray: 16-for-20PUNTING
Michael Koenen: 40.4 average
SUGGESTED

NEWS: Daily clips for Jan. 14NEWS: Daily clips for Jan. 13PHOTOS:Tony Dungy: HOF finalistPHOTOS: John Lynch: HOF finalistVIDEO: Cheerleader spotlight: ChelseaVIDEO: Cheerleader spotlight: Jessica

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