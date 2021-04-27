Buccaneers.com 2021 Mock Draft 10.0

16. Arizona Cardinals: LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

Parsons is an athletic freak that can instantly make the Cardinals' defense better. The Penn State product is super effective in coverage as an off-ball linebacker and Arizona Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph should know just what to do with him.

17. Las Vegas Raiders: OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

The Raiders have needs all along the offensive line but Vera-Tucker is the best value here.

18. Miami Dolphins: LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa

After addressing the offensive side of the ball by getting Chase as Tua's latest weapon, the Dolphins go defense and it will be interesting to see what defensive-minded Head Coach Brian Flores can do with the versatile Collins.

19. Washington Football Team: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

As a junior, 'JOK' as he's known won the Butkus Award for the nation's best linebacker after recording 62 total tackles, 11 for loss, three forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks, one interception and three pass breakups. He pretty much does it all and Washington could use the help on the second level of the defense.

20. Chicago Bears: CB Greg Newsome II, Northwestern

The Bears have way too many needs for a team picking at No. 20 but cornerback is one and they get a prospect from just down the road. Newsome grew up in the Chicago suburbs but attended high school here in Florida at IMG before returning to Chicago to go to Northwestern.

21. TRADE ALERT Cleveland Browns (via Indy): EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Miami

The latest trade we've had this draft season but Cleveland really wants an EDGE and they have some picks to spare, whereas Indy really needs more capital. They pick up a third-rounder this year and the Browns get their pick of the litter when it comes to pass rushers.

22. Tennessee Titans: S Trevon Moehrig, TCU

The Titans don't actually have a ton of needs but safety is a big one. If they can shore up the defense, they're going to be a team to contend with in 2021.

23. New York Jets (via Seattle): EDGE Kwity Paye, Michigan

The Jets got a top quarterback at the top of the first round and now they get a top edge-rushing prospect in Paye, who was named a team captain at Michigan in 2020.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers: RB Najee Harris, Alabama

After Pittsburgh let James Conner walk, they now have a glaring need at running back and at 24, they're in a position to take one. Both top running back prospects are on the board and Harris is a physical runner that can fit right in with the Steelers.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: RB Travis Etienne, Clemson

I really just wanted to make the Clemson reunion happen and Jacksonville needs running back help. Why not go with their new quarterback's former running back, right?

26. Indianapolis Colts (via Cleveland): DL Christian Barmore, Alabama

The Colts moved down and still got one of the top defensive line prospects, while picking up a third-round pick this year. Barmore can help set the tone up front and continue the Colts' success against the run into 2021.

27. Baltimore Ravens: EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia