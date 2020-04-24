Buccaneers Trade Up, Take Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs with No. 13 Pick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded up one spot in the 2020 NFL Draft to select offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs out of Iowa with their first pick. General Manager Jason Licht traded up in the first round for the first time in his Buccaneer tenure, striking a deal with John Lynch and the San Francisco 49ers to move up to No. 13 and select Wirfs.

As part of the deal, the Buccaneers are sending their fourth-round pick to the Niners and are also receiving another seventh-round pick. Wirfs will presumably help fill a hole at right tackle.