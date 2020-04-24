Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Trade Up, Take Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs with No. 13 Pick

The Buccaneers struck a deal with the San Francisco 49ers to move up to No. 13 and take Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Apr 23, 2020 at 10:00 PM

PHOTOS of Tristan Wirfs, Bucs First Round Pick

View pictures of OT Tristan Wirfs, the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) and offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) look to block North Texas linebacker E.J. Ejiya (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 31-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Indiana defensive lineman Ja'merez Bowen (54) works against Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) looks to block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks Miami of Ohio defensive lineman Dean Lemon, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs warms up before an NCAA college football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 38-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs during an NCAA football game against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)
Justin Hayworth
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, center, stands with teammates Landan Paulsen, left, and Levi Paulsen, right, during the national anthem before an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) runs before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks against Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) plays against Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks against Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) warms ups before a game against Northwestern an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) plays against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Justin Hayworth
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, congratulates offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) after a Iowa touchdown during the second half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. Iowa won 49-24. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
Orlando Ramirez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks during the second half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. Iowa won 49-24. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
Orlando Ramirez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs stretches at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs stretches at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs is interviewed by Bucky Brooks during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded up one spot in the 2020 NFL Draft to select offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs out of Iowa with their first pick. General Manager Jason Licht traded up in the first round for the first time in his Buccaneer tenure, striking a deal with John Lynch and the San Francisco 49ers to move up to No. 13 and select Wirfs.

As part of the deal, the Buccaneers are sending their fourth-round pick to the Niners and are also receiving another seventh-round pick. Wirfs will presumably help fill a hole at right tackle.

It leaves the Buccaneers with a six more picks, though none in the fourth round and two in the seventh.

