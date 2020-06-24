Bucs 2020 Post-Draft Roster Review: Specialists

Meanwhile, Winfield only had a brief cameo as a punt returner for Minnesota but he took one of his three opportunities 75 yards for a touchdown with an impressive tackle-breaking jaunt. General Manager Jason Licht said that Winfield would be one of the players who would get a look in the return game whenever the Buccaneers can return to the field.

"Absolutely – yes to both," said Licht. "We like some of the players that we have that have been contributing in the return game, but he's going to be added to the mix there. He's extremely smart, he's fast, he's got great burst and acceleration and he's a really good foot athlete, and super instinctive."

Commonly, players taken on the third day of the draft need to find a role on special teams in order to stick on the roster and be active on game days early in their careers. Calais may do so by winning one or both of the return jobs, but the Bucs' other seventh-round pick, Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell has the right size and speed combination to be a real asset in coverage. He also may have the right type of mental makeup to be a standout in that phase of the game.

"He's an aggressive player," said Licht. "He has an aggressive mindset and he's an instinctive player. He's tough [and] he can run. He was a guy we had targeted, fits what we're trying to do, and we're trying to bolster our special teams. We feel like that's what he can do first and foremost, but we do see a big upside in him."

Smith tied for the team lead in kick-coverage tackles in 2019 despite missing the first four games, and the Buccaneers showed that they valued that type of contribution by re-signing Smith to a new one-year deal this offseason after he had completed his original four-year rookie contract. Ogunbowale served as the Bucs' special teams captain while also emerging as the primary third-down back. A rash of injuries gave Watson a chance to play more receiver snaps near the end of his second year but before that he was primarily a core special-teamer. He tied Smith for that tackle lead.

2019 Performance:

The Buccaneers saw their placekicking results improve from 2018 to 2019, but not by as much as they had hoped. Tampa Bay was 29th in the NFL in 2018 with a field goal success rate of 74.1%, which in itself was slightly better than the 73.5% mark the team posted in 2017. Last year, with Gay taking over, the Bucs got that average up to 77.1%, which ranked 22nd in the NFL.

The issue was a final-month slump for the rookie, which Arians attributes to the "rookie wall," as noted above. Other than a misfire on a potential game-winner against the Giants in Week Three, Gay was outstanding through the first 13 games of the season, making 24 of his 27 field goal tries. At that point, the Buccaneers ranked eighth in the league in field goal percentage, notably one spot ahead of the Saints. Then Gay missed or was blocked on five of his last eight attempts.

Pinion's 43.2-yard gross average and 38.3-yard net average put the Buccaneers at 29th in the league as a team in both categories, but the coaches appreciated the veteran's situational and directional punting. He also only suffered three touchbacks while dropping 19 punts inside the 20, and he was not blocked on any of his 57 attempts. Where Pinion shined in particular was on his kickoffs. All but four of his 97 kickoffs made it to the end zone on the fly, and 88 of them resulted in touchbacks. Pinion's kickoff percentage ranked second in the NFL to that of Carolina kicker Joey Slye.

Though Logan provided a spark in November, the Buccaneers' punt return average as a team was just 5.2 yards, which ranked 29th in the league. The team's seasons-long struggles on kickoff return continued, though that part of the NFL game has been significantly diminished. Tampa Bay only had 25 kickoff returns on the year, averaging 19.8 yards to rank 28th. Opponents averaged 8.9 yards per punt return, which put the Bucs' cover units at 24 in the league rankings, while the opposing kickoff return game was essentially eliminated by Pinion.

Three Key Questions:

· Assuming he holds off Fry for the job, will Gay prove that the first 13 games of his rookie season were the true measure of his NFL abilities?

Again, had the season ended after 13 games, the Bucs would be certain that their draft investment in Gay was an unqualified success. Gay had already made four field goals in Week Three against New York before missing the final 34-yarder, helping give the Bucs stay in the game to the end. He then missed just one time over the next 10 games. He also made four of his first five tries from 50 yards and beyond, giving Arians a long-range option he could trust. And while his five extra point misses in 48 tries were a few too many, all five came in just two games. Arians' notion of a rookie wall is a reasonable one, and Gay never seemed to suffer any crisis of confidence. The addition of Fry could help him get his second season off to a good start; the battle with veteran incumbent Cairo Santos last summer brought out the best in Gay. The Buccaneers have been near the bottom of the league rankings in field goal percentage for close to a decade and have tried many ways to solve that problem. The Matt Gay of the first three months of 2019 would be an excellent answer.

· Will there be new blood in the punt return game?

The Buccaneers spent the first half of the season with Bobo Wilson returning punts but he was released in October. Rookie Scotty Miller, one of the Bucs' fastest players, spent all season taking practice reps at the position but the job went to Logan after Wilson's departure and Miller never returned a kick in a regular-season game. While Logan was an improvement with a 9.5-yard average, that was on a fairly small sample size and he hadn't previously returned punts. Watson and undrafted rookie Spencer Schnell got two chances each on punt returns after Logan broke his thumb in practice. It would not appear as if there is a true favorite heading into training camp, which gives newcomers like Calais and Winfield a larger chance to seize the job. Both will have to first prove they are sure-handed, and then that they can add a spark as return men that the team has been lacking.

Which young player or players will be the first to join the team's core of special-teamers?