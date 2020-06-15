Bucs 2020 Post-Draft Roster Review: Inside Linebackers

The forced separation of this offseason makes that process harder for all players. However, White feels like the biggest step he needed to take in Year Two was a mental one anyway.

"I put in the time and I know it started paying off when I came back from my injury," said White. "As far as the offseason, I just became closer with my inside linebackers coach [Mike Caldwell] and I'm becoming more of a student of the game so I can be able to control stuff to a high magnitude when I'm on the field. Guys can lean on me in certain situations and know, 'Hey, I can go to Devin for the answer,' or 'Devin is going to have us in the right call if the play breaks down or the headset's not working.' If anything's going on, I can be the one to fix it. I know the guys that usually tend to play the best ball usually are the smarter guys on the field, so I'm trying to make sure I establish myself as one of the smartest guys on the field when I'm playing ball."

Returning Players*:

· Jack Cichy…Heading into third season of initial four-year contract after being drafted in the sixth round in 2018; Limited by knee and elbow injuries to 10 games in first two seasons

· Lavonte David…Entering final year of five-year contract extension signed in 2015 and covering 2016-20; Led team with 122 tackles in 2019, adding 10 tackles for loss, seven QB hits, one interception, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery

· Noah Dawkins…Signed off Cincinnati's practice squad in October to a deal that covers 2020; Played in 10 games for Bucs and primarily worked on special teams

· Kevin Minter…Signed another one-year deal shortly after hitting unrestricted free agency in March; Stood out on special teams but also filled in well for an injured Devin White for most of five games early in the season, recording 29 tackles

· Devin White…Entering second year of initial rookie contract; Recorded 91 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries, two returned for touchdowns

Departed Players:

· None

Added Veterans:

· None

Added Rookies:

· None

(* As of June, Kendell Beckwith also remains on the team's90-man roster, but he has not played since suffering an ankle injury in a car accident in the 2018 offseason and is not expected to be on the active roster in 2020.)

The Bucs' inside linebacker corps might look a little light in advance of the 2020 training camp. In Bruce Arians' first year at the helm in 2019, the team took seven players to camp who were classified as inside linebackers on the roster. Two of those, Corey Nelson and Emmanuel Smith, did not make the team, while a third, Devante Bond, was on the roster for the first seven weeks before being released. During his Bucs tenure, Bond alternately worked with the inside and outside linebackers. If one replaces him with Noah Dawkins, a mid-season replacement for Jack Cichy last fall, the Bucs have largely the same group of 'backers they took into camp a year ago, though down a couple of back-of-the-depth-chart players.

It's possible the Buccaneers will add to this position before they take the field again. The roster currently stands at 87 players, and would be 86 if Beckwith is eventually reclassified. While the team has generally stayed at the maximum of 90 players in previous offseasons, the unusual circumstances of 2020 prompted Arians and General Manager Jason Licht to stop a little short this May when they were signing undrafted free agents.

"I think [we could add] veteran players who can be role players, that also can help special teams, that understand how pros practice, with all this in this time," said Arians. "Jason and I made a concerted effort to save some roster spots for that, to see if this really happened the way it is happening, so that we could find maybe whoever's available under the cap and find some veteran guys who know how to practice, know how to play game, instead of bringing in undrafted free agent rookies."

Because the Buccaneers almost never have more than two inside linebackers on defense at the same time, the reserves at that position have to be contributors in the kick-and-cover phase of the game to be active on game day. Minter and Dawkins were perfect examples last year, as was Cichy before he was injured in Week Four. Minter didn't even stop taking his special teams snaps during the month he was filling for white. As such, the linebacker position is one that the Bucs could definitely address when filling up those last three or four roster spots.

"[It's] probably more so special teams guys – inside linebacker, outside linebacker, a defensive lineman or a safety who can play special teams," said Arians. "A running back who can play special teams, maybe. It's more guys you can plug in and play because they're smart but they can help us on special teams right away."

And it's possible that there are some more inside linebacker candidates on the roster at the moment. The Bucs drafted one linebacker and added three more rookies after the drafted but have initially labeled all of them as outside linebackers on the roster. Temple's Chapelle Russell was the seventh-round pick and he as joined in free agency by fellow rookies Michael Divinity, Cam Gill and Nasir Player. While Player is 6-5 and 271 pounds, and thus in the mold of an edge rusher, none of the other three is taller than 6-3 or weighs more than 242 pounds. Russell, for instance, stands 6-2 and 236 pounds, which is almost identical to what Cichy is listed at.

2019 Performance:

David led the team with 122 tackles, which is pretty much exactly his per-season average over eight years. White was second with 91, a fine total given his missed time. White, whose draft scouting report highlighted his ability to rush the passer, also had 2.5 sacks and five quarterback hits. Both linebackers forced three fumbles and White recovered four of them, returning two for touchdowns. His 92-yard score in the season finale against Atlanta was the longest fumble return in franchise history.

When we reviewed the defensive line position last week, we highlighted that group's key role in producing the NFL's top-ranked rush defense. Obviously, the inside linebackers deserve a lot of credit for that, as well they had to be sure tacklers and they had to be in the correct run fits when the down linemen locked up other lanes. With virtually all of that upfront personnel returning the Bucs could expect to be stout against the run again in 2020 but White says they will have to work even harder to get the same results.

"We want to just build off that and we want to keep striving," he said. "We're not just going to say, 'Hey, we were the number-one rush defense.' Nah, that's out of the way. We've got to go prove that, even times 10 next year, because people are going to know that, 'Hey, they've got a good front,' so we've got to still hold up because they're going to try to hit us with different things."

Both David and White also excel in coverage and they contributed to a drastic turnaround by the Bucs' pass defense in the second half of the season. Tampa Bay led the NFL in passes defensed over the final eight weeks of the campaign, and the linebackers contributed, with those two notching six of their 10 passes defensed in the last six games.

Three Key Questions:

· Will Todd Bowles send his inside linebackers after the quarterback more in 2020?

Bowles arrived in Tampa with a reputation for being an aggressive defensive playcaller, and he did not disappoint. In 11 of 16 games, the Bucs' defense sent five or more players after the quarterback on 40% or more of their opponents' dropbacks. Twice that percentage topped 60% and only once was it below 20%. In their base defense, the Buccaneers can send five just by using their three down linemen and two outside linebackers, but the defense is in sub packages much more commonly, and that generally takes one of those five players off the field. To blitz in those situations, which are usually dropbacks, the Bucs need to send a defensive back or one of their two inside linebackers. Now, it's not always a "blitz" when White or David head into the backfield; sometimes they're merely reacting to what the running back does. Still, David has shown the ability to blitz in his career, with one seven-sack season and another five-sack season, and he hasn't slowed down heading into his ninth season. White recorded 2.5 sacks, as noted above, which is a good start in three-quarters of a rookie season. As the Bucs' young players continue to learn the wrinkles of Bowles' defense, he will be able to get even more creative with his playcalling, and that include more time chasing the passer for David and White.

· Will the arrivals of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski really lead to more attention being paid to some underappreciated Buccaneers, like David?

The Buccaneers signed the G.O.A.T. in March and in May they found out that they would be playing the maximum five primetime games for the first time in team history. Those two things are obviously connected. Tampa Bay will have a much brighter spotlight on it with Brady at the helm, and many believe that light will allow more fans and members of the media to appreciate what players like David have been doing for years. Despite the widespread belief that David has been one of the best off-the-ball linebackers in the league his entire career, he has lagged behind the likes of Wagner and Kuechly in terms of postseason accolades. David has been selected to just one Pro Bowl in eight years, and somehow that was not after the season in which he combined five interceptions with seven sacks and was named first-team Associated Press All-Pro (for the only time). The timing could be better for White. If he emerges as a superstar in 2020 under the shared Brady spotlight he might have to wait as long as David has for proper recognition.

· Do the Buccaneers need some more depth at inside linebacker?