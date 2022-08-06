Bucs' Leaning on 2021 Draft Class More in 2022

The 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought their Super Bowl roster back almost completely intact, so there weren't a lot of opportunities for new contributors to step into major roles. As such, the team's 2021 draft class spent much of its shared rookie season learning the NFL game and pitching in on special teams. The seven draftees combined to play 662 snaps on defense – 608 of them by first-round edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka – and 123 snaps no offense.

That will change in 2022, as a handful of those '22 draft picks appear to be on the path to much more significant roles this season. Second-round quarterback Kyle Trask will probably still be inactive on game days and seventh-round cornerback Chris Wilcox, who didn't make the 53-man roster last year, is with the Colts, but the other five members of that class should have a much bigger impact, collectively.

That starts with Tryon-Shoyinka, who is now running with the first-team defense after a rookie season spent pitching in at a variety of spots but not settling in at any of them. The team did not re-sign outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, instead elevating Tryon-Shoyinka to that starting spot opposite Shaq Barrett. The second-year player has looked ready for the assignment during training camp, consistently getting off the edge quickly and stressing opposing blockers.

"[It's] just his familiarity with the system," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "Last year we moved him around a lot and we had other pieces, but this year he's concentrating at outside 'backer and he's understanding the little things. I think [Outside Linebackers] Coach [Bob] Sanders has done a great job with him thus far, teaching him the nuances of the outside 'backer spot and he's getting better and better."

Third-round offensive lineman Robert Hainsey might have spent another year mainly as a reserve in 2022 but that all changed when Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen went down with a knee injury on the second day of training camp. The Buccaneers don't yet know if Jensen will miss the entire 2022 season but they don't expect him back until at least November or December at the earliest. Thus the Buccaneers have a competition at center to go with their battle for left guard. The two main competitors have been identified as Hainsey and second-year man Nick Leverett (first-year player John Molchon has seen second-team action at center) but so far it has been primarily Hainsey with the first-team.

The Buccaneers also have a new starter at right guard in Shaq Mason, though he's far more experienced than those competing for the other two spots. Mason is working to build chemistry with his linemates and he's been impressed by Hainsey so far.