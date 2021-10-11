Antonio Brown or Tom Brady | Week Five Game Ball

Carmen Vitali: QB Tom Brady

Scott may not be picking Brady but I sure as heck am. I can't believe it's still possible after 22 years in the league, but Brady is still managing firsts. Sunday marked the first time he threw five or more touchdowns while also throwing for over 400 yards as he completed 30 of 41 pass attempts for 411 yards, five touchdowns against zero interceptions and a 144.4 passer rating on the afternoon. And here's the kicker: he didn't even play the whole game. Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert came in with just over seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter with the Bucs up 45-17.

Brady has had nine career games with five or more touchdowns, second only to Drew Brees in NFL record books. His 12 games throwing for over 400 yards tie for fourth all-time. His pace so far this season is truly unprecedented. Through Sunday's 1 p.m. games, Brady led the league in passing yards with 1,767 as well as passing touchdowns with 15. He's currently on pace for 6,008 passing yards and 51 touchdowns this season and if you think that's unsustainable, you haven't paid attention to a Bruce Arians offense. Those 6,000 yards would handedly break Peyton Manning's single-season passing yards record of 5,477. The 51 touchdowns would be a career-best for Brady and would fall just four shy of the single-season NFL record.

During the game, Brady connected with Antonio Brown, who made some history of his own on Sunday becoming the fastest player to 900 career receptions, on a 62-yard touchdown for Tampa Bay's longest touchdown of the season, thus far. Incredibly, Brady has 4_5_ career touchdowns of 50 yards or more, which ties Drew Brees and John Hadl for third-most in league history. Only Johnny Unitas (51) and Peyton Manning (46) have more.

And perhaps most impressively, Brady apparently maintains his sense of child-like wonder when it comes to the game of football.

"Every day he comes to practice, he's 12 [years old]," Arians said following Sunday's game. "I think it's [son] Jack out there. He's like a little kid every day."

A little kid with more experience than any active player, the mental processing power of a supercomputer when picking apart opposing defenses and accuracy straight out of a video game. In fact, Brady broke the Buccaneer record of 203 consecutive passes without throwing an interception. I guess that's what happens when you're comfortable in the offense you're running and more importantly, with your weapons.

Throughout the game, Brady hit 10 different receivers. The Bucs had two receivers go over 100 yards on the day and both of those players, Brown and Evans, had two touchdowns apiece. Brady engineered productive drive after productive drive, proven by the fact that the Bucs only punted once and scored on all but two of their drives all game as they cruised to 558 total yards of offense.

We may have finally witnessed exactly what this offense is capable of and spoiler alert: it's a lot. That all starts with Brady.