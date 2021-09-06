Dak Prescott's Return Promises Prolific Cowboys Offense

A year ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened their season in an empty Louisiana Superdome, eager to see what an offseason makeover that included the addition of quarterbacking legend Tom Brady would do to the NFC South balance of power. The New Orleans Saints defended their home turf on that afternoon and later defended their division title, but that wasn't the end of the story for Brady and the Buccaneers.

The final chapter of that story is reflected in this year's season opener, which will take place on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are playing at home in the NFL's annual Kickoff Game, which means one thing: They are the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Saints won the South but the Buccaneers raced through the Superdome in January on their way to victory over Kansas City in Super Bowl LV. One of the rewards is that Kickoff Game for the next season, which comes against a Dallas team that has the look of a contender despite a 6-10 finish in 2020. It will be the Cowboys who get the first shot at upending the champs, in what is surely going to be a season-long experience of every opponent giving the Buccaneers their best shot.

NFL schedule-makers sent the Cowboys to Tampa for the NFL's Week One showcase not only because Dallas is a marquee franchise but because it has the offensive firepower to match the Buccaneers in what could be an explosive start to the season. With Dak Prescott back under center and distributing the ball to the likes of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas could turn Thursday's game into a shootout with Brady and his corps of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski, Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette and so on.

Prescott was off to an historic start in 2020 before a gruesome ankle injury sidelined him just five games. Dallas eventually used four players under center but couldn't keep their season on track behind the likes of Andy Dalton, Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci. The Cowboys' efforts to get back on top in what was a depressed NFC East last year hinge on Prescott being healthy and ready to resume where he left off in 2020. For his part, Prescott has said he is ready to go, from his throwing shoulder (which sidelined him for a good portion of the preseason) to his leg to his mind.

Meanwhile, Dallas used the offseason to attempt to reshape a defense that allowed the fifth-most points in the NFL in 2020, including the import of a new coordinator to replace Mike Nolan (more on that below). The Cowboys' first six draft picks, and eight of 11 overall, were spent on defensive players, including rangy and athletic linebacker Micah Parsons, who will likely become a central cog in that defense very quickly. However, it's Week One assignment is a difficult one, as the Bucs' Brady-led offense finished the 2020 season on an absolute tear and is expecting even bigger things in 2021 now that everyone involved has a firm grasp on the offense.

The Buccaneers have won two Super Bowls in franchise history, and in both cases they lost their first game of the regular season. The franchise's title defense won't depend solely on what happens on Thursday night, especially with a 17th game added to the season. But the Bucs want to get off to a fast start this time around, and they want to prove they are still the team to beat in 2021. Dallas, with Prescott back in action, will be looking to signal that they are indeed real contenders this year. Only one team will succeed in its Week One goal. Here's a closer look at some of the challenges and opportunities the Bucs will encounter when NFL football returns on Thursday:

COWBOYS DIFFERENCE-MAKERS