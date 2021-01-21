Bucs' Defense vs. Packers' Offense | Play Take Away

If the Bucs can take away the run from the Packers, Rodgers is left with limited options. That's what happened in Week Six, when Tampa Bay held the future Hall of Famer to his lowest passer rating of the season, 35.4, after throwing two picks and completing just 45.7% of his pass attempts. They sacked him four times, which was the second-most of any game in 2020. It was thanks to some creative pressure from the front and a collective effort from every level of the defense.

Head Coach Bruce Arians said on Thursday that Rodgers' ability to create something out of nothing is unrivaled right now. It's because he not only makes quick decisions, but he can also make plays on the run when he escapes the pocket. The Buccaneers are going to need to pressure him from the inside out. Collapsing the pocket from the interior will be key. Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh got a sack on him last go-around and the two have history from Suh's time in Detroit. He'll likely be gunning for Rodgers again. In fact, in 12 career games against Green Bay, Suh has 35 tackles (eight for loss), 5.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits. He'll add to that stat line one way or the other on Sunday at Lambeau.