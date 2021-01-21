Bucs' Defense vs. Packers' Offense | Play Take Away

The Green Bay Packers have the most productive offense, and perhaps one of the most efficient, averaging a league-leading 31.8 points per game this season. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw the most touchdown passes in the regular season with 48 and led the league in passer rating with an astounding season-long average of 121.5. Wide receiver Davante Adams caught the most touchdown passes of any wide receiver in 2020 with 18 and he tied for the second-most receiving yards on the season with 1,374. And as if they needed more help, the Packers also have running back Aaron Jones, who rushed for 1,104 yards this year – the fourth best mark in the NFL.
Couple that with one of the best offensive lines who has let up the second-fewest sacks and allowed Green Bay an average of 132.4 yards per game on the ground and these guys look almost unstoppable.
Almost.
While the league's MVP is undoubtedly the Packers' X-factor, the offense runs through, well, the run. Stopping it, is what this Buccaneers defense does best. They let up just 80.6 yards per game this season. Go back to the start of 2019 and their per-game average goes even lower to 77.2 yards per game. In that same span, the Bucs have allowed just 3.43 yards per carry. Both of those aforementioned numbers are league bests.
If the Bucs can take away the run from the Packers, Rodgers is left with limited options. That's what happened in Week Six, when Tampa Bay held the future Hall of Famer to his lowest passer rating of the season, 35.4, after throwing two picks and completing just 45.7% of his pass attempts. They sacked him four times, which was the second-most of any game in 2020. It was thanks to some creative pressure from the front and a collective effort from every level of the defense.
Head Coach Bruce Arians said on Thursday that Rodgers' ability to create something out of nothing is unrivaled right now. It's because he not only makes quick decisions, but he can also make plays on the run when he escapes the pocket. The Buccaneers are going to need to pressure him from the inside out. Collapsing the pocket from the interior will be key. Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh got a sack on him last go-around and the two have history from Suh's time in Detroit. He'll likely be gunning for Rodgers again. In fact, in 12 career games against Green Bay, Suh has 35 tackles (eight for loss), 5.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits. He'll add to that stat line one way or the other on Sunday at Lambeau.
Another crucial part of stopping the run will be the Bucs' middle linebackers. Lavonte David had 1.5 sacks on Rodgers last time, splitting the second with Jason Pierre-Paul, but David is crucial to containing the Green Bay ground game. Both he and Devin White accounted for five tackles for loss of Packers' runners the last time around. Jones was held to 15 yards on 10 carries for a 1.5 yards per carry average when his season average was 5.5 yards per carry. The Packers' leading rusher last time around was actually backup Jamaal Williams, who only had four carries for 34 yards. In all, Green Bay was held under 100 rushing yards on the day between Jones, Williams and AJ Dillon, and it was thanks in large part to the best linebacking duo in the NFL. White and David combined for 18 tackles (those aforementioned five for loss), 2.5 sacks and four quarterback hits.
View some of the top photos from Buccaneers NFC Championship Week practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.