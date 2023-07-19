Updates: NFL Training Camps Begin, Bucs on Deck

July 19 Updates
Thirteen of the NFL's 32 teams have at least begun to assemble their 90-man rosters for training camp; the Buccaneers and the rest of the league will be joining them next week.
The Jets and Browns, who will play in the Hall of Fame Game on August 3, were permitted to bring their whole rosters in, rookies and veterans, a week before the other 30 teams. The Jets had all players report on Wednesday while the Browns brought the rookies in Wednesday and will add the vets on Friday. Eleven other teams required rookies to report on Tuesday or Wednesday but won't add in veteran players until next week.
The Buccaneers have set next Monday, July 24, as their report day for rookies, and the veterans will join the group on Tuesday. The first practice in the Bucs' 2023 camp will take place on Wednesday morning; the first practice open to select groups will take place on Sunday, July 30.
For the 15th summer in a row, the Buccaneers will conduct their training camp at their team facility, the AdventHealth Training Center. The Bucs brought their camp operations home in 2009 after seven years at Disney's Wide World of Sports complex in order to make use of the building's state-of-the-art training technology, its three pristine practice fields and - for the inevitable days with inclement weather - the Indoor Facility.
Conducting training camp at home has become the overwhelming trend in the NFL. In 2002, when the NFL expanded to 32 teams, only 10 held their training camps at their own facility. This year, 25 of 32 teams will train on their home turf.
Joint practices have also become increasingly common during the NFL's preseason slate. The Buccaneers and Jets will conduct a pair of coordinated practices on August 16 and 17 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center before meeting for a preseason contest at the Meadowlands on Saturday, August 19. The Bucs and Jets are one of 20 pairs of teams that will hold joint practices at some point in August.
July 17 Updates
As far as Buccaneers fans are concerned, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be saving the best for (nearly) the last during their 2003 enshrinement ceremony.
The Hall of Fame will welcome nine new members as the Class of 2023 on Saturday, August 5, in a ceremony in Canton, Ohio. Long-time Buccaneer great Rondé Barber is one of five modern-era selections, going into the Hall along with one coach/contributor choice and three seniors committee selections. Each of the nine (or in two cases, speakers on their behalf) will have an opportunity to deliver an acceptance speech of an approximate length of 10 minutes. Barber is slated to make the eighth speech, with former Browns tackle Joe Thomas wrapping it up in the ninth spot.
Barber will be presented by his twin brother, Tiki, who was a standout running back for the New York Giants.
Barber is set to become the 11th person inducted into the Hall of Fame who has ties to the Buccaneers, and the fifth player who spent all or the majority of his career in Tampa, joining Lee Roy Selmon, Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks and John Lynch. Barber played his entire 16-year NFL career for the Buccaneers and set franchise records for games played (241), games started (232), interceptions (47) and non-offensive touchdowns (14). He ranks fourth in NFL history in that lattermost category, finding the end zone 14 times during the regular season, plus once more in the postseason with his famous 92-yard pick-six that 'shut down the Vet' and sent the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl. Barber is the only player in NFL history to record at least 40 interceptions and at least 25 sacks.
Here is the full speech order for the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony on August 5: Zach Thomas, Ken Riley (honored posthumously by his son Ken), DeMarcus Ware, Joe Klecko, Chuck Howley (presented by his son Scott), Darrelle Revis, Don Coryell (presented by his daughter Mindy), Rondé Barber and Joe Thomas.
