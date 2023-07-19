Updates: NFL Training Camps Begin, Bucs on Deck

July 19 Updates

Thirteen of the NFL's 32 teams have at least begun to assemble their 90-man rosters for training camp; the Buccaneers and the rest of the league will be joining them next week.

The Jets and Browns, who will play in the Hall of Fame Game on August 3, were permitted to bring their whole rosters in, rookies and veterans, a week before the other 30 teams. The Jets had all players report on Wednesday while the Browns brought the rookies in Wednesday and will add the vets on Friday. Eleven other teams required rookies to report on Tuesday or Wednesday but won't add in veteran players until next week.

The Buccaneers have set next Monday, July 24, as their report day for rookies, and the veterans will join the group on Tuesday. The first practice in the Bucs' 2023 camp will take place on Wednesday morning; the first practice open to select groups will take place on Sunday, July 30.

For the 15th summer in a row, the Buccaneers will conduct their training camp at their team facility, the AdventHealth Training Center. The Bucs brought their camp operations home in 2009 after seven years at Disney's Wide World of Sports complex in order to make use of the building's state-of-the-art training technology, its three pristine practice fields and - for the inevitable days with inclement weather - the Indoor Facility.

Conducting training camp at home has become the overwhelming trend in the NFL. In 2002, when the NFL expanded to 32 teams, only 10 held their training camps at their own facility. This year, 25 of 32 teams will train on their home turf.

Joint practices have also become increasingly common during the NFL's preseason slate. The Buccaneers and Jets will conduct a pair of coordinated practices on August 16 and 17 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center before meeting for a preseason contest at the Meadowlands on Saturday, August 19. The Bucs and Jets are one of 20 pairs of teams that will hold joint practices at some point in August.