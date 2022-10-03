Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Updates: Carlton Davis 'Okay' After Sunday Night Stinger

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of October

Oct 03, 2022 at 03:55 PM
TAMPA, FL - July 25, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers headshot. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carlton Davis III

#24 CB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 206 lbs
  • College: Auburn

October 3 Updates

The Buccaneers lost two key members of their secondary during Sunday night's game against Kansas City, as safety Logan Ryan sustained a foot injury in the first quarter and cornerback Carlton Davis left with a stinger in the second half. Stingers are injuries to a person's nerve network, often in the shoulder, and they generally clear up relatively quickly.

And indeed, Head Coach Todd Bowles did not seem concerned about Davis's availability going forward. The extent of Ryan's injury, however, is still being determined.

"Carlton's okay," said Bowles on Monday. "Logan has a foot injury; he's still getting evaluated."

