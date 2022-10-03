Updates: Carlton Davis 'Okay' After Sunday Night Stinger

October 3 Updates
The Buccaneers lost two key members of their secondary during Sunday night's game against Kansas City, as safety Logan Ryan sustained a foot injury in the first quarter and cornerback Carlton Davis left with a stinger in the second half. Stingers are injuries to a person's nerve network, often in the shoulder, and they generally clear up relatively quickly.
And indeed, Head Coach Todd Bowles did not seem concerned about Davis's availability going forward. The extent of Ryan's injury, however, is still being determined.
"Carlton's okay," said Bowles on Monday. "Logan has a foot injury; he's still getting evaluated."