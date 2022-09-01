Updates: Russell Gage Back in Action; One Practice Squad Spot Left

September 1 Updates
Like offensive linemen Robert Hainsey and Nick Leverett, wideout Russell Gage is trending towards being available when the Buccaneers open their regular season in Dallas on September 11. After missing several weeks due to a hamstring injury, Gage has returned to the practice field this week and was in good spirits after Thursday's workout.
"I'm feeling well," he said. "Practice today went well, so yeah, I feel good."
Added Head Coach Todd Bowles: "He's getting better and better every day. We expect him to be on track to play and trending in the right direction."
As the season draws near, the Buccaneers are close to having their envisioned big four of Gage, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones on the field together. Evans and Jones played in the preseason finale last Saturday and Godwin is nearing the end of his recovery from last December's knee injury. Godwin has not yet been given clearance by the medical staff to return to full game action, but he has become increasingly involved in practice.
When those four are on the field together, Gage believes it will bring a lot of stress to opposing defenses.
"Pick your poison is kind of how we see it," he said. "We know we're probably going to see a lot of zone and things like that. It's probably one of the best groups maybe ever, so we're excited to get out there and play as a group."
The Buccaneers are nearly done forming the first iteration of their 2022 practice squad. They filled 14 of the 16 spots on Wednesday by re-signing a group of players they had waived or released the day before on the cutdown to 53. On Thursday, they went outside the organization to add third-year cornerback Anthony Chesley, who had been waived by the Colts the day before.
Originally an undrafted free agent out of Coastal Carolina, Chesley has played in 12 regular-season NFL games, three with the Texans as a rookie and nine last year in Indianapolis.
"He's got good foot quickness, he's got good transition," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "[He's] a guy we were looking at early on and we'd like to see him. We thought he'd upgrade us on the practice squad – we'll see if he can get better. He can play [special] teams, he's a gunner. He can play on the kickoffs and kickoff returns as well."
The Buccaneers have one more spot on their 16-man practice squad to fill and will likely do so soon.
