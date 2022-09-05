Jamel Dean, Luke Goedeke Officially Step In as Starters

"This year it was kind of interesting going into camp, but he made it clear right away that we're going to have a battle for that position and each day he just kept making plays," said Rodgers. "With the style of defense that we play, our corners, they're out there, you've got to be able to get your hands on the ball and be able to cover 'X' and 'Z.' He stepped up and really did that and to see the growth of this guy and to see him really step up… because it was really close because Sean had a really good camp. But, really just to see the growth that he made was really impressive."

On offense, the last starting job to be finalized was at left guard, which had at least four aspirants during training camp. The Buccaneers drafted Luke Goedeke this spring in the second round with the expectation that he would battle veteran Aaron Stinnie to replace retired Pro Bowler Ali Marpet. Those two did indeed compete for the job, along with Nick Leverett and Brandon Walton, though Stinnie was eventually lost to a season-ending knee injury. Leverett and Walton did make the roster as reserves.

Bowles officially identified Goedeke as the starter on Monday. The rookie out of Central Michigan will now line up next to second-year man Robert Hainsey, a third-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2021 who is stepping in for injured center Ryan Jensen. The Buccaneers also have a new starter at right guard in 2022, having traded for experienced veteran Shaq Mason after incumbent Alex Cappa left in free agency.

The Bucs will have five new starters on offense this season. That's considering Cameron Brate, who did make three starts last year, as the replacement for number-one tight end Rob Gronkowski. It also includes three starting wide receiver spots, with Russell Gage joining Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.