Bucs' Kacy Rodgers Wins 2020 Defensive Line Coach of the Year

Buccaneers defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers has earned some league-wide recognition following the Bucs' Super Bowl LV win after he was voted the John Teerlinck Defensive Line Coach of the Year for 2020.

The award is usually given out annually at the NFL Combine but with COVID-19 limitations, Joe Cullen of the Jacksonville Jaguars sent a video announcing Rodgers as this year's recipient on the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft. The award is named for John Teerlinck, who passed away last May, and is widely considered to be one of the best defensive line coaches in NFL history.

"It was a special season and just to be recognized by your peers, it makes that much more special," said Rodgers.

Rodgers led a defensive line that, in turn, led the way for a Buccaneer defense that finished first against the run, letting up an average of just 80.6 rushing yards per game and just 3.60 rushing yards per play throughout the 2020 regular season. In the Super Bowl, the line put on a dominant performance against a high-powered Kansas City Chiefs' offense that was held without a single touchdown, while allowing for three sacks of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and nine quarterback hits.

The defensive line was also a crucial component to a Tampa Bay pass rush that finished with the fourth-most sacks of any team in the league. Defensive tackles Will Gholston and Ndamukong Suh finished first and second on the team, respectively, in quarterback hits on the season and combined for 9.0 sacks.