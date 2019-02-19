Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 3.0

Because you can’t get enough of the guessing game, here’s your weekly roundup of what the national pundits are predicting the Bucs to do in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Feb 19, 2019 at 09:12 AM
Top Prospects for 2019 NFL Draft

View photos of the top draft prospects for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Edge Nick Bosa
1 / 25

Edge Nick Bosa

DT Quinnen Williams
2 / 25

DT Quinnen Williams

Edge Josh Allen
3 / 25

Edge Josh Allen

Copyright 2018 Bryan Woolston / 609-410-9437
Edge Rashan Gary
4 / 25

Edge Rashan Gary

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Jeffrey Simmons
5 / 25

DT Jeffrey Simmons

Copyright {2018} The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Josh Jacobs
6 / 25

RB Josh Jacobs

DT Christian Wilkins
7 / 25

DT Christian Wilkins

DT Ed Oliver
8 / 25

DT Ed Oliver

WR Marquise Brown
9 / 25

WR Marquise Brown

LB Devin White
10 / 25

LB Devin White

WR D.K. Metcalf
11 / 25

WR D.K. Metcalf

OT Andre Dillard
12 / 25

OT Andre Dillard

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Jawaan Taylor
13 / 25

OT Jawaan Taylor

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE T.J. Hockenson
14 / 25

TE T.J. Hockenson

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB Dwayne Haskins
15 / 25

QB Dwayne Haskins

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OL Jonah Williams
16 / 25

OL Jonah Williams

LB Devin Bush
17 / 25

LB Devin Bush

OT Cody Ford
18 / 25

OT Cody Ford

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Irv Smith, Jr.
19 / 25

TE Irv Smith, Jr.

Butch Dill/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Edge Montez Sweat
20 / 25

Edge Montez Sweat

DT Dexter Lawrence
21 / 25

DT Dexter Lawrence

Edge Clelin Ferrell
22 / 25

Edge Clelin Ferrell

QB Drew Lock
23 / 25

QB Drew Lock

QB Daniel Jones
24 / 25

QB Daniel Jones

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Johnathan Abram
25 / 25

S Johnathan Abram

As the 2019 NFL Draft inches closer, national media outlets are updating their mock drafts.

NFL.com is the only outlet listed below that has the Bucs taking a running back fifth overall in a defense-heavy draft class. Others predict the Bucs will choose a defense tackle in Quinnen Williams or Ed Oliver, a cornerback in Greedy Williams or linebacker in Devin White.

See below for an updated list of who the analysts have the Bucs taking in the 2019 NFL Draft.

NFL.com

Maurice Jones-Drew (Feb. 12) – RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama

Jones-Drew: "This pick is solely to help Jameis Winston. Bruce Arians loves to pair a downhill running game with his play-action passing concepts."

Chad Reuter (Feb. 5) – RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama

Reuter: "I expect the Bucs to move down from this spot, eventually picking Bruce Arians' new David Johnson."

Lance Zierlein (Jan. 29) – DT Quinnen Williams, Alabama

Zierlein: "With all the help Todd Bowles needs on defense, the Bucs will be able to go 'best available' on that side of the ball here. Tampa adds an interior rusher to go along with Vita Vea and Gerald McCoy rather than reaching for an edge rusher."

CBSSports.com

Ryan Wilson (Feb. 18) – DT Ed Oliver, Houston

Wilson: "Oliver spent his college career terrorizing centers but he'll be a three technique in the NFL – where he'll continue to dominate. The Bucs could be moving on from Gerald McCoy, and Oliver would be a solid choice to replace him in the lineup."

Chris Trapasso (Feb. 8) – CB Greedy Williams, LSU

Trapasso: "No nonsense pick here for Tampa. Williams has the height, length, ball skills and athleticism to be the top cornerback for the Buccaneers immediately."

SB Nation

Dan Kadar (Feb. 18) – DT Ed Oliver, Houston

Kadar: "A lot of what the Buccaneers do in the first round will depend on if offensive tackle Donovan Smith is brought back. If he's not, a left tackle might be the team's biggest need. Finding a quality defensive tackle next to second-year player Vita Vea has to be high on the team's shopping list too. Oliver can help an ordinary run defense and help spark the pass rush from up the middle."

PewterReport.com

Scott Reynolds (Feb. 1) – LB Devin White, LSU

Reynolds: "Tampa Bay's defense needs more talented playmakers for new defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, and White is one of the most athletic and physical defenders in this year's draft. With the likes of Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Kentucky pass-rushing linebacker Josh Allen already gone, the Bucs opt for LSU inside linebacker Devin White for the second straight mock draft on PewterReport.com."

