Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 3.0

CBSSports.com

Ryan Wilson (Feb. 18) – DT Ed Oliver, Houston

Wilson: "Oliver spent his college career terrorizing centers but he'll be a three technique in the NFL – where he'll continue to dominate. The Bucs could be moving on from Gerald McCoy, and Oliver would be a solid choice to replace him in the lineup."

Chris Trapasso (Feb. 8) – CB Greedy Williams, LSU

Trapasso: "No nonsense pick here for Tampa. Williams has the height, length, ball skills and athleticism to be the top cornerback for the Buccaneers immediately."

SB Nation

Dan Kadar (Feb. 18) – DT Ed Oliver, Houston

Kadar: "A lot of what the Buccaneers do in the first round will depend on if offensive tackle Donovan Smith is brought back. If he's not, a left tackle might be the team's biggest need. Finding a quality defensive tackle next to second-year player Vita Vea has to be high on the team's shopping list too. Oliver can help an ordinary run defense and help spark the pass rush from up the middle."

PewterReport.com

Scott Reynolds (Feb. 1) – LB Devin White, LSU