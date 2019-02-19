Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 3.0

View photos of the top draft prospects for the 2019 NFL Draft.
As the 2019 NFL Draft inches closer, national media outlets are updating their mock drafts.
NFL.com is the only outlet listed below that has the Bucs taking a running back fifth overall in a defense-heavy draft class. Others predict the Bucs will choose a defense tackle in Quinnen Williams or Ed Oliver, a cornerback in Greedy Williams or linebacker in Devin White.
See below for an updated list of who the analysts have the Bucs taking in the 2019 NFL Draft.
NFL.com
Maurice Jones-Drew (Feb. 12) – RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama
Jones-Drew: "This pick is solely to help Jameis Winston. Bruce Arians loves to pair a downhill running game with his play-action passing concepts."
Chad Reuter (Feb. 5) – RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama
Reuter: "I expect the Bucs to move down from this spot, eventually picking Bruce Arians' new David Johnson."
Lance Zierlein (Jan. 29) – DT Quinnen Williams, Alabama
Zierlein: "With all the help Todd Bowles needs on defense, the Bucs will be able to go 'best available' on that side of the ball here. Tampa adds an interior rusher to go along with Vita Vea and Gerald McCoy rather than reaching for an edge rusher."
CBSSports.com
Ryan Wilson (Feb. 18) – DT Ed Oliver, Houston
Wilson: "Oliver spent his college career terrorizing centers but he'll be a three technique in the NFL – where he'll continue to dominate. The Bucs could be moving on from Gerald McCoy, and Oliver would be a solid choice to replace him in the lineup."
Chris Trapasso (Feb. 8) – CB Greedy Williams, LSU
Trapasso: "No nonsense pick here for Tampa. Williams has the height, length, ball skills and athleticism to be the top cornerback for the Buccaneers immediately."
SB Nation
Dan Kadar (Feb. 18) – DT Ed Oliver, Houston
Kadar: "A lot of what the Buccaneers do in the first round will depend on if offensive tackle Donovan Smith is brought back. If he's not, a left tackle might be the team's biggest need. Finding a quality defensive tackle next to second-year player Vita Vea has to be high on the team's shopping list too. Oliver can help an ordinary run defense and help spark the pass rush from up the middle."
PewterReport.com
Scott Reynolds (Feb. 1) – LB Devin White, LSU
Reynolds: "Tampa Bay's defense needs more talented playmakers for new defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, and White is one of the most athletic and physical defenders in this year's draft. With the likes of Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Kentucky pass-rushing linebacker Josh Allen already gone, the Bucs opt for LSU inside linebacker Devin White for the second straight mock draft on PewterReport.com."