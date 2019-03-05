Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 5.0

A roundup of the last of the pre-combine mock drafts show most have the Bucs taking linebacker Devin White. We’ll see next week if that shifts.

Mar 05, 2019 at 10:11 AM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

LSU linebacker Devin White runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Especially this early, mock drafts are (literally and figuratively) all over the board. They'll get another shakeup following the NFL Scouting Combine, which is wrapping up today. For now, these are the last of the mocks not taking into account any of this past weekend's off-the-wall performances, of which there were plenty.

Linebacker Devin White is still the Bucs' majority pick, according to the pundits. He did nothing but help himself in his combine testing, running the fastest 40-yard dash of any of the linebackers at a staggering 4.42. Another guy who helped himself that has been mocked to the Bucs was defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. He ran an almost-impossible 4.83 40-yard dash at 303 pounds. His 10-second split was a 1.67, which he said he was mildly disappointed in. For reference, Bucs' defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who is known for his getoff and burst, had a 1.74 in his combine days.

With all that in mind, take a look at what the draft experts are saying now and get ready to compare with next week's crop.

NFL.com

Peter Schrager (Feb. 28) – T Jawaan Taylor, Florida

Schrager: "With 2018 starting tackles Donovan Smith (a pending free agent who's not expected be franchise-tagged) and Demar Dotson not long-term answers, don't be shocked if the first pick of the Bruce Arians era in Tampa Bay is a tackle who can protect the quarterback's blind side."

Bucky Brooks (Feb. 27) – LB Devin White, LSU

Brooks: "White's speed, athleticism and playmaking ability would add a dimension to a Bucs defense that should become more aggressive under Todd Bowles' direction."

Chad Reuter (Feb. 26) – RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama

Reuter: "If I were projecting trades, I'd move the Jaguars or Dolphins into this spot so they could get their favorite quarterback. The Bucs could then nab their new bell-cow back in Jacobs with one of those later selections."

CBSSports.com

Ryan Wilson (March 3) – T Jawaan Taylor, Florida

Wilson: "Jawaan Taylor, OL, Florida: Bruce Arians would love to give Jameis Winston another downfield threat but he'll need to protect his quarterback first. Taylor could be the first offensive linemen taken and it would make perfect sense; he's a monster in the run game and was rarely fooled in pass protection last season.

Chris Trapasso (Feb. 22) – DT Quinnen Williams, Alabama

Trapasso: "Had Quinnen Williams been gone, Greedy Williams would be the pick here, and I still think he'll be near the top of the Buccaneers' board when that crystallizes closer to the draft. But the Williams from Alabama would form a stellar interior pass-rushing duo with 2018 first-round pick Vita Vea."

SB Nation

Dan Kadar (Feb. 25) – LB Devin White, LSU

Kadar: "Gerald McCoy will be back with the Buccaneers, lessening the need to find a defensive tackle in the first round. That could open the Buccaneers to taking unquestionably the best linebacker in the draft this year. White could be in play even if standout linebacker Kwon Alexander is re-signed. The Buccaneers will use more 3-4 looks under Todd Bowles, and they will need a dependable tackling linebacker with range."

PewterReport.com

Scott Reynolds (Feb. 1) – LB Devin White, LSU

Reynolds: "Tampa Bay's defense needs more talented playmakers for new defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, and White is one of the most athletic and physical defenders in this year's draft. With the likes of Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Kentucky pass-rushing linebacker Josh Allen already gone, the Bucs opt for LSU inside linebacker Devin White for the second straight mock draft on PewterReport.com."

