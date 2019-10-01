Performance Review: Interceptions Galore!

Upon the snap, David drops into coverage to take the underneath middle. It ends up being a four-man rush – and two blockers are expelled on both Suh and Nacho. As a result, Nassib tries to sneak around and get to the inside to shoot up the middle before the guard disengages from Nacho to slow Nassib up – but not before Nassib has gotten into Goff's view. Goff sidesteps to his right where Barrett has just one man to beat and already has, getting closer to Goff by the millisecond. He gets there just as Goff lets the ball go. David has been watching Goff's eyes this whole time and upon seeing his release of the ball to the right, takes off in that direction. David also sees that Everett has momentarily shaken off Whitehead, who slips as Everett runs around him. Whitehead recovers though, keeping his eyes on Goff and gets up to get in front of the pass and pick the ball off for his first career interception.