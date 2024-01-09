Bucs' Release Wild Card Week Depth Chart: Three-Sided Safety Plan

With their defensive front as healthy as it has been for quite some time, the Bucs went back down to six defensive linemen with the release of Senat. In Charlotte, the Bucs relied heavily on their three starting linemen - Calijah Kancey (77% snap share), Vita Vea (73%) and Logan Hall (54%). Backup nose tackle Greg Gaines logged 13 snaps, while Will Gholston had just seven and Pat O'Connor had two. Logan Hall led that group with four solo tackles.

The Bucs were without reserve linebacker K.J. Britt due to a calf injury suffered late in the week of practice and rolled with just four against the Panthers, with J.J. Russell active for the first time since 15. Russell did not log any defensive snaps, however. Starter Lavonte David briefly left the game after being shaken up and rookie SirVocea Dennis picked up the three snaps he missed.

The Bucs continued to mix and match safety packages. While Antoine Winfield Jr. played every snap, as usual – and turned in the most important play of the game with a goal-line forced fumble in the second quarter – the Buccaneers split the snaps at the other safety spot between three players. Ryan Neal started and had the largest share, with 24 snaps, followed by versatile cornerback Zyon McCollum (17) and rookie Kaevon Merriweather (11). That added up to 52 snaps, the same total as Winfield logged. Neal contributed four tackles, one for a loss and McCollum had two stops in his new role.

SPECIALISTS

P: Jake Camarda

PK: Chase McLaughlin

KO: Jake Camarda

H: Jake Camarda

LS: Zach Triner

PR: Deven Thompkins, Trey Palmer *

KR: Deven Thompkins, Rachaad White

Chase McLaughlin played only three snaps in the game, but they were big ones, as he hit on all three of his field goal tries, from 36, 57 and 39 yards out. McLaughlin finished the regular season with a 93.5% field goal success rate (29 of 31), the best in franchise history. Jake Camarda averaged 55.0 gross yards on his six punts and for the third time in his two seasons tied the team's all-time record with a 74-yard punt.