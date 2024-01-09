Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs' Release Wild Card Week Depth Chart: Three-Sided Safety Plan

With Antoine Winfield Jr. taking all 52 snaps in Carolina at one safety spot, the Bucs split the other safety job between Ryan Neal, Zyon McCollum and Kaevon Merriweather

Jan 09, 2024 at 12:37 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

depth

Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Within that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.

Each game week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game. Let's start on offense. Rookies are marked with an asterisk. Players we will be discussing in depth are highlighted in bold text.

OFFENSE

WR: Mike Evans, Trey Palmer *, David Moore

WR: Chris Godwin, Deven Thompkins, Rakim Jarrett *

LT: Tristan Wirfs, Justin Skule

LG: Aaron Stinnie, Matt Feiler

C: Robert Hainsey

RG: Cody Mauch *, Nick Leverett

RT: Luke Goedeke, Brandon Walton

TE: Ko Kieft

TE: Cade Otton, Payne Durham *

QB: Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask, John Wolford

RB: Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds, Sean Tucker *

The Buccaneers increased their receiver depth chart to six players for the first time in 2023 when they activated rookie Rakim Jarrett from injured reserve. When Jarrett was placed on injured reserve on November 22, the Bucs initially used his spot to promote cornerback Keenan Isaac, as they were also dealing with injuries at that position. David Moore was elevated from the practice squad three times to serve as the fifth receiver, after which he was out of elevation options and was instead signed to the 53-man roster on December 13. When Jarrett was activated last week, the Bucs opened a spot by releasing defensive lineman Deadrin Senat. Jarrett was declared inactive prior to the game in Carolina.

Rookie wideout Trey Palmer, the team's primary third receiver, played only 29 of the Bucs' 65 offensive plays against the Panthers, the first time he had a snap share lower than 50% since Week Two. The Buccaneers used two tight ends and/or six offensive linemen on 44% of their plays, which led to a bit more playing time than usual for tight end Ko Kieft (23 snaps) and swing tackle Justin Skule (7 snaps). While Tampa Bay's offense had one of its least productive outings of the season in the 9-0 division-clinching win, it had its highest yards-per-play mark (4.48) and best success rate (48%) out of "12" personnel, with two tight ends, two receivers and one back.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield played all 65 snaps despite coming into the game with a painful ribs injury and subsequently getting an ankle rolled. Mayfield has been on the field for all but three of the Bucs' 1,103 offensive plays this season.

DEFENSE

DL: Calijah Kancey *, Pat O'Connor

NT: Vita Vea, Greg Gaines

DL: Logan Hall, William Gholston

OLB: Yaya Diaby, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Markees Watts *

ILB: Devin White, K.J. Britt, J.J. Russell

ILB: Lavonte David, SirVocea Dennis *

OLB: Shaquil Barrett, Anthony Nelson, Cam Gill

CB: Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum

CB: Carlton Davis, Christian Izien *, Josh Hayes *

S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Kaevon Merriweather *

S: Ryan Neal, Dee Delaney

Related Links

With their defensive front as healthy as it has been for quite some time, the Bucs went back down to six defensive linemen with the release of Senat. In Charlotte, the Bucs relied heavily on their three starting linemen - Calijah Kancey (77% snap share), Vita Vea (73%) and Logan Hall (54%). Backup nose tackle Greg Gaines logged 13 snaps, while Will Gholston had just seven and Pat O'Connor had two. Logan Hall led that group with four solo tackles.

The Bucs were without reserve linebacker K.J. Britt due to a calf injury suffered late in the week of practice and rolled with just four against the Panthers, with J.J. Russell active for the first time since 15. Russell did not log any defensive snaps, however. Starter Lavonte David briefly left the game after being shaken up and rookie SirVocea Dennis picked up the three snaps he missed.

The Bucs continued to mix and match safety packages. While Antoine Winfield Jr. played every snap, as usual – and turned in the most important play of the game with a goal-line forced fumble in the second quarter – the Buccaneers split the snaps at the other safety spot between three players. Ryan Neal started and had the largest share, with 24 snaps, followed by versatile cornerback Zyon McCollum (17) and rookie Kaevon Merriweather (11). That added up to 52 snaps, the same total as Winfield logged. Neal contributed four tackles, one for a loss and McCollum had two stops in his new role.

SPECIALISTS

P: Jake Camarda

PK: Chase McLaughlin

KO: Jake Camarda

H: Jake Camarda

LS: Zach Triner

PR: Deven Thompkins, Trey Palmer *

KR: Deven Thompkins, Rachaad White

Chase McLaughlin played only three snaps in the game, but they were big ones, as he hit on all three of his field goal tries, from 36, 57 and 39 yards out. McLaughlin finished the regular season with a 93.5% field goal success rate (29 of 31), the best in franchise history. Jake Camarda averaged 55.0 gross yards on his six punts and for the third time in his two seasons tied the team's all-time record with a 74-yard punt.

The team's most active special teams players against Carolina were Merriweather and outside linebackers Cam Gill and Anthony Nelson, all of whom logged 17 of a possible 20 snaps. Gill had one of the Bucs' seven special teams tackles. Moore was next with 16 snaps on special teams and also had a kick-coverage stop.

Related Content

news

Bucs Release Week 18 Depth Chart: Cam Gill Fills Two-Way Role

OLB Cam Gill saw a big jump in defensive playing time with Shaq Barrett sidelined by an injury, but Gill also remained one of the team's most active special teams players in Week 17
news

Bucs' Release Week 17 Depth Chart: Devin White Returns to Major Role

LB Devin White returned from a three-game absence in Week 16 and was on the field for 95% of the Bucs' defensive snaps as the Jaguars spent most of the game in three-receiver groupings
news

Bucs' Release Week 16 Depth Chart: David Moore Gets Larger Role

WR David Moore handled a season-high snap total in Green Bay and was responsible for a game-sealing 52-yard touchdown catch…Kaevon Merriweather and Dee Delaney shared the duties at safety with Ryan Neal out
news

Bucs' Release Week 15 Depth Chart: Bucs Emphasize 11 Personnel

Rookie WR Trey Palmer received extensive playing time in Atlanta as the Bucs went three-wide on most of their offensive snaps, plus veteran RB Chase Edmonds made the most of his limited playing time
news

Bucs' Release Week 14 Depth Chart: J.J. Russell Steps Up

LB J.J. Russell filled in for injured LB Lavonte David against Carolina and played all but one defensive snap while recording his first career sack
news

Bucs' Release Week 13 Depth Chart: Yaya Diaby Cracks Starting Lineup

The Bucs have moved rookie OLB Yaya Diaby into the starting 11 on defense on their most recent depth chart, along with other alterations at left guard, tight end, running back, cornerback and safety
news

Bucs' Release Week 12 Depth Chart: Hayes, Merriweather Debut

The Buccaneers played seven different rookies on defense at various times in San Francisco in Week 11, with CB Josh Hayes and S Kaevon Merriweather seeing the first defensive snaps of their careers
news

Bucs' Release Week 11 Depth Chart: OLB Rotation Runs Deep

The Bucs kept all six of their outside linebackers active for the first time in Week 10 and rotated them heavily against the Titans, with Yaya Diaby and Markees Watts getting notable bumps in playing time
news

Bucs' Release Week 10 Depth Chart: Dee Delaney Adds Rotational Role

Versatile DB Dee Delaney took on a large role in the Bucs' secondary in Houston, and tight end Cade Otton pulled a rare feat for his position by playing every offensive snap
news

Bucs' Release Week Nine Depth Chart: Chase Edmonds Returns to Key Role

After being activated from injured reserve in Week Eight, Edmonds took over as the primary backup to starting RB Rachaad White…Greg Gaines saw extensive playing time on defense with Vita Vea out
news

Bucs' Release Week Eight Depth Chart: Calijah Kancey Gets More Run

Rookie DL Calijah Kancey logged his highest snap percentage in a game so far against Atlanta, while Ke'Shawn Vaughn continued to get all the reserve running back snaps
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Bucs' Release Wild Card Week Depth Chart: Three-Sided Safety Plan

With Antoine Winfield Jr. taking all 52 snaps in Carolina at one safety spot, the Bucs split the other safety job between Ryan Neal, Zyon McCollum and Kaevon Merriweather

Antoine Winfield Jr. Changes Game with Hustle Play | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Panthers

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.'s incredible goal-line forced fumble against D.J. Chark on Sunday required him to run the fastest and the furthest of any player on the field and resulted in a big swing in win probability

Bucs-Eagles Playoff Game Set for Monday Night

Tampa Bay and Philadelphia will cap off Super Wild Card Weekend on Monday, January 15 at Raymond James Stadium, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET

Todd Bowles: Bucs Were Still Growing in Week Three Eagles Game

Tampa Bay's Wild Card round contest against Philadelphia on Monday Night will be a rematch of a lopsided Eagles win in Week Three, but Todd Bowles doesn't think that has much bearing on the upcoming playoff battle

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Panthers | Week 18 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 9-0 victory over the Panthers en route to their third-straight division title 

Antoine Winfield Jr. Ranked #1 DB by 'Good Morning Football'

NFL Network's Jason McCourty ranks safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #1 defensive back from the 2023 season.

Todd Bowles Looks Ahead to Wild Card Round vs. Eagles | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' clinched the NFC South against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. HC Bowles discussed the team's win in Carolina, what led to their success this season and the upcoming matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round.

Bucs Defying Expectations, Writing Their Own Narrative | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Former Guard Ali Marpet break down the latest Bucs news on the weekly radio show.

Bucs Outlast Panthers to Capture NFC South Crown

With their first shutout in 13 years, the Buccaneers clinched their third straight NFC South title, as Chase McLaughlin's three field goals produced a 9-0 win over the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium

Baker Mayfield Reacts to Being Crowned NFC South Champions | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 9-0 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. QB Mayfield discussed the team's 'tough battle' to secure the NFC South against the Panthers, the mentality of the locker room and what this win meant to him.

Todd Bowles' Postgame Speech After Securing NFC South Championship vs. Panthers | Victory Sound

Watch as Head Coach Todd Bowles addresses the team following the Bucs' division-clinching victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 18.

Breaking Down the NFC South Clinching Game vs. the Panthers | Nothing But Bucs

The Buccaneers have won the NFC South on the final Sunday of the season with a 9-0 win over the Panthers. Host T.J. Rives returns with insight and analysis from the sideline in Charlotte. Plus, get all the highlights from Gene Deckerhoff and Dave Moore on Bucs radio and hear T.J.'s post game interviews with Baker Mayfield, Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield and coach Todd Bowles. It's onto the playoffs and another date with Eagles and hear all about it on "Nothing But Bucs!"

Chase McLaughlin Caps Best Kicker Season in Bucs History

Data Crunch: Chase McLaughlin accounted for all of Tampa Bay's points in their division-clinching win on Sunday, in the process posting the best field goal percentage and long-range mastery in franchise annals

Antoine Winfield Jr. or Chase McLaughlin? | Week 18 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs' division-clinching win at Carolina…Fans will vote to pick the winner

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Wild Card Round Game Preview

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming NFL Wild Card Playoff matchup between the Bucs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bucs vs. Panthers Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 9-0

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18.

Bucs Make Franchise History with Third Straight NFC South Title

With a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the Buccaneers clinched a division crown, marking the first time they have done so in three straight seasons and guaranteeing a home game in the opening round of the playoffs

Todd Bowles on Winning Third-Straight Division Title | Press Conference

Head Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' 9-0 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. HC Bowles discussed clinching the NFC South vs. the Panthers, the defensive battle in Week 18 and the team's young pass rushers stepping up in the victory.

Bucs to Host Eagles in Wild Card Round

For the fourth year in a row, the Buccaneers' postseason journey will start against an NFC East Team in the opening round

Bucs' Finalized List of 2024 Opponents Includes Ravens, 49ers, Lions

By clinching the NFC South on Sunday, the Buccaneers earned visits in 2024 from fellow first place teams Baltimore and San Francisco, plus a trip to Detroit to face the NFC North champs
Advertising