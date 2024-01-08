Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Todd Bowles: Bucs Were Still Growing in Week Three Eagles Game

Tampa Bay's Wild Card round contest against Philadelphia on Monday Night will be a rematch of a lopsided Eagles win in Week Three, but Todd Bowles doesn't think that has much bearing on the upcoming playoff battle

Jan 08, 2024 at 12:16 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

bowleshc
Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play host to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night to wrap up the NFL's "Super Wild Card Weekend," which means for the third year in a row the Buccaneers' playoff journey starts with an in-season rematch. The Eagles also came to Tampa in September, leaving with a 25-11 victory that was the Bucs first loss after a 2-0 start to the campaign.

A year ago, the Buccaneers were home for a Wild Card week matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, who they had beaten in Texas, 19-3, in the season opener. The Cowboys won the rematch, 31-14 to advance to the Divisional Round. In 2021, it was the Eagles again, after Tampa Bay had won in Philadelphia, 28-22 in mid-October. The Bucs finished off the season sweep convincingly with an opening-round 31-15 win at Raymond James Stadium.

The last time the Buccaneers played a postseason game that was not a rematch of an early contest during the regular season was in 2020, when they started a three-game road swing by beating Washington, 31-23, at FedExField. It's hard to see any pattern in those four outcomes, and that's probably because a rematch doesn't mean both teams are carbon copies of what they were in the first contest months earlier.

"It's about the same for the most part," said Head Coach Todd Bowles of facing a team for the first or second time. "It doesn't compare because we played [the Eagles] so early in the year. We were still growing, [and] I'm sure they were still growing. You know, playoff time is different, it's one and done, everybody is nicked up, everybody is hurt, it's just a matter of who makes the most mistakes."

In fact, the Buccaneers final three games in their run to the Super Bowl XXXVII championship in 2020 were also rematches of earlier contests in the regular season: New Orleans (twice, of course) in the Divisional Round, Green Bay in the Conference Championship Game and Kansas City in the Super Bowl. The Bucs had lost to the Saints in both September and November, beaten the Packers in October and lost to the Chiefs in November. Didn't seem to matter much as the Bucs swept all three in January and February to snare the Lombardi Trophy.

Since their first get-together in Week Three, both the Buccaneers and Eagles have had some dramatic ups and downs in the win-loss column. After an encouraging 3-1 start the Buccaneers hit a 1-6 slide that put them on the verge of dropping out of the playoff hunt. However, they went on to win five of their last six to capture the NFC South title, and during a four-game winning streak seemed to finally find a groove on offense. That hasn't been the case over the last two weekends, and quarterback Baker Mayfield has been dealing with a painful ribs injury, but the Bucs believe they have found some answers on that side of the ball.

The Eagles looked they were headed to the top overall seed in the NFC for a second season in a row after starting out 10-1, a run that included impressive wins over the Rams, Dolphins, Cowboys, Chiefs and Bills, all current playoff teams. However, the 49ers won a showdown of the two hottest teams in the conference, 42-19, in Week 13, beginning a skid that saw the Eagles lose six of their last seven games. Philadelphia could have won the NFC East with victories over Cardinals and Giants but lost both in Weeks 17 and 18 to put them on the road to start the postseason.

The Bucs, of course, will prepare for the Philly team that was playing some of the best football in the league the first time they squared off.

"Well, I haven't [delved] deep into them yet, but obviously they're a talented team," said Bowles on Monday. "They've had some injuries over the past few weeks, as well. Can't really put a finger on it until I watch more film, but again they still won double-digit games. They're a very talented team. They went to the Super Bowl last year. They're going to be a tough team to beat."

The Eagles rolled up 472 yards of offense and 27 first downs in that Week Three game in Tampa, compared to 174 and 12 for Tampa Bay. Those proved to be the Buccaneers' lowest yardage and first down outputs of the season, and the Eagles' advantage in the ground game was especially stark, with 201 yards to the home team's 41. Tampa Bay finished the regular season with the 32nd ranked rushing attack but definitely showed signs of life in that category down the stretch. The Buccaneers hope that they will be on more of an even playing field offensively with the Eagles this time around, but to Bowles that's not really the bottom line.

"We'll do whatever we have to do to win a ballgame," he said. "As long as we have one more point than they have, that's what we are looking for right now. We want to have consistency all the way around, but the object is to win the game by any means necessary."

