Todd Bowles: Bucs Were Still Growing in Week Three Eagles Game

In fact, the Buccaneers final three games in their run to the Super Bowl XXXVII championship in 2020 were also rematches of earlier contests in the regular season: New Orleans (twice, of course) in the Divisional Round, Green Bay in the Conference Championship Game and Kansas City in the Super Bowl. The Bucs had lost to the Saints in both September and November, beaten the Packers in October and lost to the Chiefs in November. Didn't seem to matter much as the Bucs swept all three in January and February to snare the Lombardi Trophy.

Since their first get-together in Week Three, both the Buccaneers and Eagles have had some dramatic ups and downs in the win-loss column. After an encouraging 3-1 start the Buccaneers hit a 1-6 slide that put them on the verge of dropping out of the playoff hunt. However, they went on to win five of their last six to capture the NFC South title, and during a four-game winning streak seemed to finally find a groove on offense. That hasn't been the case over the last two weekends, and quarterback Baker Mayfield has been dealing with a painful ribs injury, but the Bucs believe they have found some answers on that side of the ball.

The Eagles looked they were headed to the top overall seed in the NFC for a second season in a row after starting out 10-1, a run that included impressive wins over the Rams, Dolphins, Cowboys, Chiefs and Bills, all current playoff teams. However, the 49ers won a showdown of the two hottest teams in the conference, 42-19, in Week 13, beginning a skid that saw the Eagles lose six of their last seven games. Philadelphia could have won the NFC East with victories over Cardinals and Giants but lost both in Weeks 17 and 18 to put them on the road to start the postseason.