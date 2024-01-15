Patrick Laird, Jose Ramirez Elevated for Wild Card Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave themselves two more options for their game day roster heading into Monday night's Wild Card round game against the Philadelphia Eagles, elevating running back Patrick Laird and outside linebacker Jose Ramirez from the practice squad.

Both Laird and Ramirez have spent the entire 2023 season on Tampa Bay's practice squad. Laird has previous NFL experience with the Miami Dolphins, playing in 37 games from 2019-21. Ramirez was a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The NFL introduced the practice squad elevation option in 2020; it allows teams to activate up to two practice squad players for each game. By utilizing both options this week, the Buccaneers have increased their game day roster to 55 players for their matchup with the Eagles. They will be able to keep 48 of those player active for the game, naming seven inactives prior to kickoff.

While each individual player is limited to three elevations during the regular season, there are no limits in the postseason. Thus, while the Buccaneers do not have any pressing injury issues that would necessitate game day additions from the practice squad this week, there is no reason not to make use of the opportunities. Laird and/or Ramirez could still be inactive for the game.

For typical Sunday contests, practice squad elevations and other roster moves must be made by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. However, for Monday and Thursday games, teams the deadline is 4:00 p.m. ET on the same day. After the game, elevated players automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers.

Laird has been on the Bucs' practice squad for the entirety of the past two seasons. Originally an undrafted free agent out of California with the Dolphins in 2019, he spent most of three seasons on Miami's active roster and rushed 76 times for 244 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 36 passes for another 289 yards and made seven tackles on special teams.

Ramirez played in 32 games at Eastern Michigan and tallied 156 tackles, 20.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He earned MAC Defensive MVP honors as a senior in 2022 after racking up 12 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss.