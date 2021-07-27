Wideouts Mike Evans, Jaelon Darden Drawing Attention

Arians noted on Sunday that Darden had impressed with his route running but had too many drops, perhaps due to nerves this early in his professional career. Arians believes Darden has excellent hands that will help him "finish" more of those plays, as he did on a diving catch in the end zone during a red zone drill on Tuesday that was largely controlled by the defense.

A few plays later in that same drill, Brady lofted a perfect fade pass to Evans at the right edge of the end zone and the eighth-year receiver made a trademark leaping, toe-tapping catch over a defender. Given how many times we've seen such a play, the somewhat less spectacular Darden touchdown was probably the more noteworthy moment of that drill. Either way, the rookie has already impressed his veteran teammate, who is eager to help him succeed.

"We've got two rookie wide receivers," said Evans, also including undrafted free agent T.J. Simmons. "They're playing really good. Jaelon is so fast and he's going to be a really good player for us. Just telling them to keep working and to have fun with it. It's the same, it's just football. The guys are a little bit better, a little bit stronger, but it's just football at the end of the day. Just keep working and everything will play itself out."

Even if it's not particularly surprising, it's still encouraging to see Evans already flashing signs of dominance. Already the only player in NFL history to open his career with seven straight 1,000-yard seasons, Evans is still only 27 and still in a position to be the top performer in an absolutely loaded passing game. He could even improve on his numbers from his first year working with Brady, which saw him set a personal bets with 13 touchdowns but his second-lowest yardage total, at 1,006.

"I feel like each year I get better," said Evans. "I improve in my route running. My body has more juice. I'm healthier every year. I feel lighter."

And the Buccaneers believe their offense can be much better in year two of the Brady era. That group was humming over the last two months of the 2020 season but had its ups and downs over the first three. This year, it is primed to hit the ground running.