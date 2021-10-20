Ferocious Edge-Rush Duo Leads Bears Defense into Tampa

At the heart of the Chicago Bears' franchise history is the Monsters of the Midway, Dick Butkus, Brian Urlacher – a whole lot of punishing defenses, that is – Sweetness, the Super Bowl Shuffle and a seemingly inescapable cycle of misery at quarterback. In 2021 the Bears are riding yet another ferocious 'D' into contention…but may also be introducing the man who can stop that spinning QB cycle.

Chicago's current defensive monsters are led by Khalil Mack, who in terms of sacking the quarterback is somehow off to the best start of his illustrious career. The 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year is tied for sixth in the NFL with 6.0 sacks, the most he's ever had through the first six games of a season, which means he could still be heating up. The Bears bracket opposing passers with Mack and their other star edge rusher, Robert Quinn, who also has 5.5 sacks. Chicago is tied for the NFL lead overall with 21 sacks to go with 34 QB hits, which has helped the Bears allow just 218.7 passing yards per game.

Strangely, though, the Bears aren't getting a ton of pressure outside of their sacks. Quinn has 12 quarterback pressure so far this season according to NFL Next Gen Stats, and Mack has eight. In addition, both Mack and interior-line stud Akiem Hicks are playing through injuries. Hicks recorded a sack in last Sunday's loss to Green Bay but also appeared to tweak an existing groin injury, limiting him to 24 snaps. Mack is dealing with a foot ailment, though he played 81% of the team's defensive snaps in Week Six.

There is no such concern in the middle of the defense, where versatile linebacker Roquan Smith patrols, or in the secondary, where cornerback Jaylon Johnson is emerging as a star. The Bears are putting more on more on Johnson's plate as their top corner after letting long-time standout Kyle Fuller go in the offseason. In Week Six, Chicago had Johnson travel with Green Bay's Davante Adams, even into the slot, which was an unfamiliar position for him. With Johnson in coverage, Aaron Rodgers only targeted Adams five times (down from his usual average of around 12 per game) resulting in four catches for 89 yards.

Overall, Chicago's defense ranks seventh in yards allowed per game and eighth in both points allowed and passing yards allowed. It also leads the league with a sacks-per-pass-play rate of 11.48%. Tampa Bay ranks third in the league with 32.5 points per game but Chicago is only allowing 20.7 per game.

Chicago may need to win that battle in order to have a strong chance to defeat the Buccaneers for a second year in a row because its offense is near the bottom of the league's rankings with 16.3 points per game and is dead last with 246.3 yards per game. But, again, there is that new hope under center and his name is Justin Fields, the 11th-overall pick in the 2021 draft. The Bears gave up next year's first-round pick to move up eight spots to get Fields and, after an injury to veteran Andy Dalton in Week Two have now accelerated their timetable to put the offense in his hands.

Not surprisingly, the results have been spotty so far, as an incredibly-hyped rookie class of quarterbacks (Fields, Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones) is mostly struggling across the league. In Fields' case, he has shown promise after an historically bad showing by the Bears' offense against Cleveland in his first start. Chicago produced only 47 total yards of offense in that game but Fields had a much better outing the following week against Detroit and has made some splash plays in the past two weeks.

Head Coach Matt Nagy later admitted that the Bears put too much on Fields' plate from a play-calling standpoint in that first start, and Offensive Coordinator Bill Lazor has since taken over the calling of plays. Chicago has helped Fields in recent weeks with a stronger rushing attack but is now without starter David Montgomery and – depending upon his COVID status – possibly top backup Damien Williams. However, fifth-round rookie Khalil Herbert looked good with 97 rushing yards and a touchdown in his first start last weekend.

Chicago's offensive line has not helped in Fields' early-career adjustment, allowing an NFL-high 22 sacks so far and the league's worst sacks-per-pass-play rate. Injuries to tackles Teven Jenkins – a high second-round pick – and Germain Ifedi have not helped.

The Buccaneers' offensive front, which had to deal with a very good Eagles pass rush last Thursday but allowed no sacks of Tom Brady, now faces an even bigger challenge against Mack's Bears. However, Shaq Barrett and Tampa Bay's quarterback hunters could also be primed for a big game as they try to keep the Bears' athletic rookie passer in check. Here's a closer look at some of the challenges and opportunities the Bucs will face when they return to Raymond James Stadium for their Week Seven matchup with the Bears:

BEARS DIFFERENCE-MAKERS

Khalil Mack is probably the number-one difference-maker on a very good Bears defense, but we've already covered that territory pretty well. Chicago's defense is loaded with talent at all three levels, with big men like Bilal Nichols and Angelo Blackson up front, linebackers Alec Ogletree and Danny Trevathan (just back from IR) in the middle and standout cornerback Jaylon Johnson in the secondary. Fields is now the driving force on offense and he's got a deep backfield to work with when everyone is healthy. In addition to those Bears, here are four who could help swing the game in their favor on Sunday:

1. OLB Robert Quinn.

Originally the 14th-overall pick in the 2011 draft by the Rams, Quinn played for four different teams over the past four seasons. Even after he followed up an 11.5-sack campaign with the Cowboys in 2019 by collecting just two sacks in 15 games as a Bear last season, Chicago still saw him as a strong complement to Mack on the edges of their pass rush. And, indeed, Quinn's pressure rate of 12.4% in 2020, according to Next Gen Stats, was only a bit below his 14.0% mark for Dallas in 2019, and it was better than his 11.5% rate for Miami in 2018. In every case, that ranked in the top 20 among qualifying NFL players. Quinn, who had 40.5 sacks in his first four seasons thanks to an explosive first step, is still very quick off the ball. His improved results so far in 2021 may also be the result of better health after he played through a foot injury last year. The Bears and new Defensive Coordinator Sean Desai also seem to be getting more creative with how they use their star pass-rushing duo, even occasionally using them in tandem on the same side of the line. This far into his career, which has produced 88.0 career sacks, Quinn has a well-developed toolkit of pass-rush moves and he remains a very slippery edge rusher who can go wide or set his opponent up with a quick step outside and then dart back underneath.

2. WR Allen Robinson.

After catching a total of 200 passes for 2,397 yards and 13 touchdown passes over the past two seasons, Robinson has gravely disappointed fantasy football players with a very slow start in 2021, as he has scored just once and is averaging roughly 3.5 catches and 40 yards per game. Chalk that up to an anemic Bears passing attack overall, as the 28-year-old Robinson remains a very dangerous receiver who will surely thrive again if Fields and the Chicago offense start to find a groove. Robinson isn't a true burner, but he is talented in a myriad of ways, with great body control, very sure hands, good size (6-2, 220) and an ability to win contested catches. Robinson is very good at beating press man coverage and he can hurt a defense deep even without that top-level speed. Considered one of the NFL's best route-runners, Robinson has already proven that he can put up big numbers even when his offense is run by quarterbacks who struggle to meet league averages.

3. ILB Roquan Smith.

The eighth-overall pick in the 2018 draft, Smith hasn't made a Pro Bowl or earned an All-Pro nod yet, but that might not be true after his 2021 season. The former Georgia Star has quickly developed into one of the NFL's most versatile and talented off-ball linebackers, able to excel in pass rush, open-field tackling and coverage. Last season he combined 139 tackles with 4.0 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and two interceptions. According to NFL Next Gen Stats he ranked first in the NFL in 'hustle stops' with 20, second in pressure rate at 22.0% and second yards per target when the nearest defender at 4.0. The 6-0, 230-pound ball of energy was one of the NFL's best run defenders last year, with ESPN crediting him with 42 run-stop tackle wins, and he leads his team with 62 tackles this year, double the next player on the list. He is instinctive, fast and a sure tackler. Smith also plays with a ferocious attitude and he's capable of patrolling the field from sideline to sideline.

4. DT Akiem Hicks.