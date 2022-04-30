Buccaneers Select Cade Otton with the 106th Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft selecting another offensive weapon for quarterback Tom Brady. Tampa Bay selected Cade Otton, a tight end out of Washington with the 106th overall pick.
The 6-5, 247-pound tight end has had success in creating separation throughout his routes and is a reliable pass-catcher. Throughout his career at Washington, Otton caught 76% of his 113 targets at 11.5 yards per catch with nine touchdowns.
In 2020, Otton earned first-team All-Pac-12 recognition leading Washington with 18 receptions, 258 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The four-year starter is an instinctive route-runner with reliable hands and has been called the best blocking tight end in the 2022 Draft class.
Otton now becomes the third draft pick out of Washington for Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht joining Vita Vea and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. The Washington native will add depth alongside Cameron Brate and Codey McElroy in the Bucs tight end room.
