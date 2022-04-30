Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Select Cade Otton with the 106th Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft 

Tampa Bay used its fourth-round pick to select tight end Cade Otton out of Washington. 

Apr 30, 2022 at 12:30 PM
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft selecting another offensive weapon for quarterback Tom Brady. Tampa Bay selected Cade Otton, a tight end out of Washington with the 106th overall pick.

The 6-5, 247-pound tight end has had success in creating separation throughout his routes and is a reliable pass-catcher. Throughout his career at Washington, Otton caught 76% of his 113 targets at 11.5 yards per catch with nine touchdowns.

In 2020, Otton earned first-team All-Pac-12 recognition leading Washington with 18 receptions, 258 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The four-year starter is an instinctive route-runner with reliable hands and has been called the best blocking tight end in the 2022 Draft class.

Otton now becomes the third draft pick out of Washington for Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht joining Vita Vea and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. The Washington native will add depth alongside Cameron Brate and Codey McElroy in the Bucs tight end room.

Photos of TE Cade Otton | Bucs Fourth Round Draft Pick

View pictures of Washington TE Cade Otton, who Tampa Bay selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Washington tight end Cade Otton warms up before the team's NCAA football game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Washington tight end Cade Otton (87) tries to weave through Oregon State offensive linebacker Riley Sharp (56) and defensive back Nahshon Wright (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Washington won 19-7. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Washington's Cade Otton heads to the end zone to score on a 20-yard pass reception against Arizona during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington's Cade Otton (87) tries to avoid a tackle as he runs with the ball against Arkansas State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington tight end Cade Otton in action against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Washington tight end Cade Otton makes a catch in between official drills at Washington's NFL football Pro Day, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Washington tight end Cade Otton during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Arizona's Derrion Clark, bottom, tackles Washington's Cade Otton during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington tight end Cade Otton carries the ball against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Seattle. Washington won 24-21. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Stanford Cardinal at Washington Huskies on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in Seattle. The Cardinal defeated the Huskies 31-26. (Alika Jenner via AP)
The University of Washington football team plays UCLA on October 16, 2021. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
The University of Washington football team plays Arizona State University at Husky Stadium on November 13, 2021. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
The University of Washington football team plays Montana at Husky Stadium on September 4, 2021. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
The University of Washington football team plays UCLA on October 16, 2021. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
Washington tight end Cade Otton warms up before the team's NCAA football game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Washington tight end Cade Otton runs with the ball after a reception as Arkansas State defensive back Elery Alexander attempts to make a tackle during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Seattle. Washington won 52-3. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Washington tight end Cade Otton runs with the ball during an NCAA football game against Arkansas State on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Seattle. Washington won 52-3. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Washington's Cade Otton runs for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Arizona Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington tight end Cade Otton, left, comes down after making a touchdown catch in-bounds as Arizona State defensive back Demonte King looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Seattle. Washington won 27-20. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Washington tight end Cade Otton, left, and linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui, right, take part in NCAA college football practice, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
