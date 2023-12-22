A Career Year? | S.S. Mailbag

Is this the best Baker has looked in his career?

@marcuspierre__ (via Instagram)

In the end, Marcus, I think that's going to be defined by whether or not the Buccaneers make the playoffs, and what they accomplish when they get there if they do. I'm willing to be that's how Mayfield would judge it. Right now, we'd probably still have to consider his best season so far to be 2020, when the led the Browns to an 11-5 record and then threw three touchdown passes in a 48-37 drubbing of the Steelers in the first round of the playoffs.

Statistically, though, it's going to be close, again in comparison to that 2020 campaign, and it's going to hinge on what he does over the next three games. Here's Mayfield's stat line from 2020, when he started all 16 games:

- 305 completions in 486 attempts (62.8%) for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a career best passer rating of 95.9

Here's Mayfield's line through 14 starts this season:

- 296 completions in 466 attempts (63.5%) for 3,315 yards, 24 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a passer rating of 94.7

So the 2020 campaign was superior, statistically, in terms of passer rating, yards per attempt (7.3 to 7.1), touchdown percentage (5.3 to 5.2) and interception percentage (1.6 to 1.7), but all of those are awfully close. The 2023 season (so far) has been superior in completion percentage and yards per game (236.8 to 222.7), but again it's close.

And, as I noted, there are still three games to go. In terms of counting statistics, it seems likely that Mayfield will end up with more touchdown passes this year than he did in 2020. That said, since he's already matched his interception total from 2020 in 2023, we have to be realistic and figure he'll probably have more of those this season. Maybe, maybe not. He hasn't thrown a pick in the last two games.

So if we ask this question again three weeks from now, I think it's probably going to be very close between those two seasons. And you know what? That's awesome! When Tampa Bay signed Mayfield to rather mixed reviews from the national media this offseason, I made the argument that the Bucs could reasonably expect to get playoff-caliber football from Mayfield because we've seen it before. He has already played at that level for one entire season; why was it crazy to think he couldn't do it again. Given that the general assessment of the Bucs' chances in 2023 – they were given a projected wins total of six by the oddsmakers – was based on the idea that they still had a talented roster and a defense that could play very well but they didn't have the quarterback to get It done. So I said, what if the Bucs do have that quarterback? If Mayfield plays like he did just three years ago, doesn't that mean the team overall has what it takes to be playoff contenders?

And that's what has happened. Don't get me wrong, I know that a 7-7 record is anything to crow about, and there have been ups and downs, but the Bucs are undeniably legitimate playoff contenders. And if they win out, which is certainly possible the way they are playing right now, they would have a perfectly respectable 10-7 record.

Are y'all going to keep feeding Rachaad?

@Iaw_rozay (via Instagram)

It would seem kind of silly not to, right?

I think it took Rachaad White and Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales a little while to figure out all the best ways to use the second-year running back, the types of running plays he does best, the routes he runs well. Now they seem to have found that sweet spot and, on a week to week basis, White has become one of the most productive backs in the league. Now that White and Canales – and an improving offensive line – are in that groove, I assume they will stick with it.

Here's what Canales had to say on the situation on Thursday:

"For me, it's about becoming who our guys are. Rachaad has taught us a lot about who he is in the run game, who he is in the pass game. He's just a really reliable target. He's a weapon, he really is. His body control to the catch – that's a big one there. Of course, you talked about his hands. His consistent production…I know we didn't have the rush yards for him earlier in the season, but as we've gotten the run game going, then he always throws in his 50+ yards of receiving on it. It really does put him in the top echelon of backs as far as being that multi-faceted, multi-purpose back."

If you're a fantasy football player (more on that in a minute) and you have any stake in White, you know what I mean. He's the best kind of fantasy back because, one way or another, he gets it done for you, particularly in the second half of the season. In his last nine games, White has surpassed 100 yards from scrimmage six times, and two other times he hit 99 and 98. He had a game this year in which he had 39 rushing yards and 70 receiving yards. He had another one in which he ran for 102 and added 33 receiving yards. One way or another. And he has scored seven times in the last seven games, with only one game in which he did not find the end zone.

White is also one of the few backs in the league who you can count on to get the lion's share of the backfield touches. He has accounted for 76% of the handoffs to running backs for the Bucs and 76% of the targets. And there's no reason to stop throwing it to him because he has been both productive and remarkably efficient in that part of the game. His 50 receptions have come on just 55 targets. If anything, the Bucs might start throwing it to him more.

Since White got hot in Week Seven, there has only been one player in the entire NFL who has produced more yards from scrimmage than his 973. That would be the 49ers' superstar back, Christian McCaffrey, with 1,071. So, yeah, I think the Bucs will continue to "feed" him.

Please help me, I am in my fantasy playoffs and have Rachaad, Mike, and Chris—how do you see each of them doing this week?

@g_crews22 (via Instagram)

Like I said just above, if you have Rachaad White on your fantasy team this year, you are a happy manager. You're probably in the playoffs, like this Bucs fan, who really played the homer in his or her draft. White has been great, Mike Evans has probably out-produced his draft slot by a wide margin, and even Chris Godwin is getting hot just in time for the playoffs.

Based on everything I wrote above, you absolutely have to have White in your starting lineup, and you're almost sure to be rewarded. In full PPR leagues, he has averaged 17.3 points per game over the last nine weeks. The Bucs are playing the Jaguars, who have a pretty decent run defense but White could hurt their 29th-ranked pass defense. In fantasy terms, the Jaguars are tied for the 11th-best defense against running backs, at 13.86 points allowed per game, so that's not great, but again, you should still feel confidence in White.

Now, the good news is that the Jaguars defense ranks 23rd in points allowed to receivers. The hard part here is that you may have trouble trusting both Evans and Godwin to score big in the same game, since they haven't done that often this year. Last week was a very nice exception, with Godwin catching 10 passes for 155 yards and Evans grabbing five for 57 yards and a touchdown. Maybe this is the start of a new trend as the offense as a whole figures things out, but I don't think we can assume that until we've had a few more games of evidence.