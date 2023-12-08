A Critical Game in Atlanta | S.S. Mailbag

Can a player be inducted to the Buc's Ring of Honor while he is still playing? #M1K3

- @alenasc12 (via Instagram)

Can a player go into the Ring of Honor before he's done playing? Well, sure. This isn't something like the Hall of Fame, which is an outside organization that has its own established rules for how and when players can be inducted. This is the Bucs' own thing that they invented. They can set whatever rules they want. If they decided to put Mike Evans into the Ring of Honor three weeks from now, who can tell them no? They could put you and me in (fingers crossed!).

Practically speaking though, I think that is an unwritten rule that the organization will always follow. I don't think they will ever put a player or coach in the Ring of Honor while he is still playing or coaching. Think about it this way: When the Buccaneers inevitably choose to add Evans to the Ring of Honor some years down the road, that is going to be a thing fans want to see. Right now, fans can still come see Evans playing, so putting him in the Ring of Honor wouldn't be any extra draw for that game. You want to enjoy that player's exploits now while they're happening, and then five or six years down the road get back together to celebrate them anew.

I also believe that if it looks like a good shot a Buccaneer player will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the team would like to have his Ring of Honor celebration in the same year he goes into Canton. The Bucs did that with both Warren Sapp and Derrick Brooks. It took a little longer than expected for John Lynch and Ronde Barber to make the Hall, and the team eventually decided not to wait any longer on the Ring of Honor for those two. I think this season has removed any doubt that Evans will end up in the Hall of Fame, so I suspect the team would wait to see if he gets in in his first or second year of eligibility.

What is the best fantasy football season a Bucs player ever had?

- @ke_turrii (via Instagram)

If we're talking about using non-PPR scoring, you probably watched it, because it was just two years ago. If we're talking about PPR scoring, then it happened quite a long time ago.

Now, keep in mind that most seasons the highest-scoring players are quarterbacks, even if that isn't necessarily the most valuable position in fantasy football. In leagues in which you start just one quarterback and don't have a superflex position, quarterbacks are rarely drafted in the first round anymore because a high-scoring running back or receiver is harder to find and because there's less difference between what you get out of the first QB and the 10th QB than there is at other positions.

So it's not surprising that the highest-scoring non-PPR fantasy season a Buccaneers player has ever had was Tom Brady's 2021 campaign, when he led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and touchdown passes (43), setting new franchise records in both categories. By the scoring system Stathead uses, that came out to 374.7 non-PPR fantasy points. He averaged 22.04 fantasy points per game.

Second on the list is Brady in 2020 with 337.9 points and third is Jameis Winston in 2019 with 305.4 points. The first non-quarterback on the list is running back James Wilder, who produced 295.5 non-PPR points in 1984 to rank fourth. The first receiver on the list is Evans, down at number 16 overall with 208 non-PPR points in 2016.

Now, Brady's fantasy points in 2021 with PPR scoring would also be 374.7 points, since he didn't catch any passes. However, this changes things for all the non-QBs on the list. In fact, if we switch to PPR scoring, Wilder's 1984 season jumps to the top because he caught a whopping 85 passes, pushing his season total to 380.5 and getting him just ahead of Brady's 2021 season. Brady still ranks second and third on the list but Doug Martin's 2012 rookie season comes in fourth with 311.6 total points. Evans' 2016 season rises to sixth with 304.1 points.

You didn't ask but since we're on the subject, let's look up the best single-game fantasy performances by Buccaneers players. The top one is easy to guess: Martin's 251-yard, four-touchdown game in Oakland in 2012. That was good for 55.20 fantasy points in PPR, and 51.20 in non-PPR. In PPR scoring, the rest of the top five is: Evans against Carolina in last year's season finale (48.70), Evans against the Giants in 2019 (45.00), Leonard Fournette in Indianapolis in 2021 (44.10) and Warrick Dunn in that famous Monday Night Football shootout with the Rams in 2000 (42.80).

In non-PPR, a couple quarterbacks sneak into the top five. Ryan Fitzpatrick produced 42.28 fantasy points against the Saints in the 2018 season opener to rank second, and Tom Brady had 37.74 points against Miami in 2021 to come in fifth.

Can you breakdown the playoff chances if we win vs Atlanta and if we lose?

- @connorc415 (via Instagram)

There really is a stark difference between the Bucs' playoff hopes with those two outcomes.

Let's start with a Buccaneers victory because that's more fun. That would give the Bucs a tie for first place with the Falcons – and also the Jets if they beat the Panthers on Sunday – with four games to play. The Buccaneers would control their own destiny from there on out – that is, if they win out, they will definitely win the division title. Winning out would mean another win over the Saints, which would knock them out of the picture, and even if Atlanta also won out to finish at 10-7, the Buccaneers would have the tiebreaker based on record against common opponents.