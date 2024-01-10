Eagles-Buccaneers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Wild Card Week

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Eagles RB D'Andre Swift vs. Buccaneers LB Lavonte David

D'Andre Swift had a field day against the Bucs' in Week Three, with 158 yards from scrimmage and 7.9 yards per touch. He did most of his damage running behind the right side of Philadelphia's line, which is where Pro Bowl tackle Lane Johnson operates, gaining 107 yards on 10 carries in that direction. He produced a positive EPA on 75% of his carries, which constitutes a very fine evening of work for a running back. Swift, who came to Philly in a draft-weekend trade after three seasons in Detroit, recorded his first career 1,000-yard rushing season (229 carries for 1,049 yards) and was rewarded with his first Pro Bowl invitation. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he had a 45.0 rushing success rate in 2023, which was fifth best among all NFL backs heading into Week 18. Lavonte David continues to spearhead one of the best run defenses in the NFL, as the Bucs finished in the top five category for the fourth time in the five seasons since Todd Bowles came to town. David led the Bucs with 133 tackles, including a team-high 61 on running plays, and his 17 tackles for loss was tied for seventh in the NFL and second among non-edge rushers. David defied expectations after signing a one-year deal to play a 12th season in Tampa, performing at an All-Pro level and even registering 4.5 sacks and five passes defensed. The Eagles like to rotate their backs heavily, so Swift won't be the only concern for David and his crew, but given the results from Week Three he may be the most important Eagle to keep in check.

2. Buccaneers WR Mike Evans vs. Eagles CB Darius Slay

If the Buccaneers have any clear advantage over the Eagles statistically, it pertains to when they are throwing the ball. Tampa Bay's passing attack ranked around the middle of the NFL pack in terms of yards per game, but Mayfield threw 28 touchdown passes and the duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin remain the key to the Bucs being explosive on offense. Philadelphia's pass defense, meanwhile, ranked second to last in the NFL in passing yards surrendered and allowed 35 touchdown passes, second most in the NFL behind Washington's 39. Evans earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection with a team-leading 1,255 receiving yards and he tied for the NFL lead with 13 touchdown catches. Heading into Week 18, Evans had been the target on 50% of the passes that Mayfield had thrown 20+ yards in the air, so he is the most likely Buccaneer to burn the Eagles for chunk plays downfield. As noted above, Slay has been dealing with a knee injury that has caused him to miss the last four games but there is optimism in Philadelphia that he'll be back for the playoffs. Slay made his second and third Pro Bowl teams in 2021 and 2022, and despite missing five games this season he racked up another 57 tackles, two interceptions and 14 passes defensed. In the last Eagles-Bucs Wild Card game, Slay shadowed Evans on 76.9% of his routes and allowed three catches for 49 yards on five targets.

3. Eagles C Jason Kelce vs. Buccaneers NT Vita Vea

Jason Kelce is another one of the Eagles' three Pro Bowl blockers in 2023, marking just the seventh time he's made the all-star game. Kelce has anchored the Philly line since 2011, starting all 214 games (playoffs included) in which he's played. Kelce annually allows one of the lowest pressure rates among NFL centers and he remains a very athletic and agile player in his 13th season. He is extremely good at pulling plays, quickly getting to the outside to clear lanes for the Eagles' backs, and he can hold up against defensive linemen who outweigh him significantly. That will be the case on Monday, as Bucs nose tackle Vita Vea will have somewhere in the vicinity of 50 pounds on Kelce. However, Vea is also a very agile player, as he showed with a spectacular swim move on Carolina guard Nash Jensen last Sunday to flush Bryce Young out of the pocket. Vea is also the centerpiece of the Bucs' high-ranked rush defense as he is very hard to move. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Bucs' defense allows 3.5 yards per carry and 0.9 yards before contact to opposing backs when Vea is on the field. When he's not in the game, opponents average 4.1 yards per carry and 1.3 yards before contact. Vea also ranks third on the team with 5.5 sacks and tied for second with nine quarterback hits.

4. Buccaneers T Luke Goedeke vs. Eagles LB Haason Reddick