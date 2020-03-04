ESPN's McShay Has Bucs Taking Running Back at No. 14 in Latest Mock Draft
ESPN Draft Analyst Todd McShay has the Bucs taking a running back with their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft in his latest mock. Don’t shoot the messenger.
Mar 04, 2020 at 05:00 PM
