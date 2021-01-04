Chris Godwin or Kevin Minter? | Week 17 Game Ball

Tampa Bay's defense was operating without stars Devin White and Shaq Barrett, not to mention top corner Carlton Davis, but still got the job done and clamped down when it needed to in the fourth quarter. Kevin Minter kept the middle of the defense tight in White's absence and Ndamukong Suh picked up the pass-rush slack from the interior line. Sean Murphy-Bunting stepped up in the secondary with one of his best games of the year, including a key play to secure the win in the fourth quarter.

That's plenty of deserving players and they're not the only ones, but we have to make a choice. After every Buccaneers win this season, Staff Writer Carmen Vitali and I are nominating one player each for a vote by the fans as to who deserves that week's Game Ball. The fans will then determine the winner in a poll at the bottom of this page, voting either for Carmen's choice or my choice…or if you aren't satisfied with the candidates we put forth, you can choose "other." Since we have decided not to duplicate picks in any given week, we're alternating the order of selection and it's Carmen's turn to go first.

Carmen Vitali: WR Chris Godwin

I wanted to put Mike Evans here, I did. Getting the NFL record for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start a career is absolutely reason enough for a game ball. And if we're giving out multiple, he's definitely getting one. Then taking us all on the roller coaster of emotions going down with a knee injury in the end zone – I'll never, ever forget how quiet the stadium and press box got as we all collectively held our breath to see how he'd walk off the field. Now that we know there is no structural damage, we can exhale as Evans has a pretty good chance of playing on Saturday night in the Wildcard round in Washington.