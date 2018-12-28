Falcons Defense Has Grady Jarrett Back for Bucs Rematch

STRENGTHS

Ryan and Jones have led the Falcons to the fifth spot in the league's passing-offense rankings, and the Falcons have the league's second-lowest rate of throwing interceptions. Here are some other areas in which the Falcons have excelled this season:

· While Atlanta's red zone defense has not been particularly good, allowing touchdowns on 70.0% of their opponents' incursions, the Falcons have done one thing very well in that part of the field: Atlanta's three takeaways in goal-to-go situations are tied for the most in the NFL.

· Not surprisingly given their personnel, the Falcons have done a very good job of throwing the ball downfield. On passes thrown more than 20 yards in the air, Ryan and the Falcons have a passer rating of 112.1, third best in the NFL. That includes six touchdown passes and only one interception.

· Ageless kicker Matt Bryant – with a little help from injury fill-in Giorgio Tavecchio – has given the Falcons an extremely dependable field goal option. Bryant has made 18 of his 19 attempts, with his only miss coming on a 53-yard attempt, giving Atlanta a 95.8% success rate that ranks third in the NFL.

· The Falcons' offense gains four or more yards on 52.4% of its plays. That ranks third in the NFL and has helped the team succeed on a high percentage of its third-down tries (45.3%, fifth in the league).

WEAKNESSES

Injuries were already taking a big toll on the Falcons' defense when the Bucs visited Atlanta in Week Six. Atlanta ranked near the bottom of the league's rankings in many defensive categories at that point, and much of that remains true. The Falcons' defense ranks 27th overall, 27th against the run and 25th against the pass. In addition:

· Atlanta's defense has had trouble starting games slowly. The Falcons have allowed 67 points on opening possessions this year, the most in the NFL by a 13-point margin. In contrast, the league average is 36.9 points and league-leading Buffalo has allowed only 14.

· Atlanta's rushing attack has averaged 4.6 yards per carry despite the early loss of lead back Devonta Freeman. That's actually good enough for 13th-best in the NFL. However, the Falcons have had a lot of rushing plays that didn't make it back to the line of scrimmage. Of their 321 carries, 51 have been stopped for a loss of yardage. That rate of 16.4% of negative rushing plays is the worst in the NFL.

· The Falcons' defense has not produced a large number of negative plays – ballcarriers tackled for losses plus quarterback sacks. Atlanta has forced 65 negative plays, third fewest in the NFL. The league average is 81.7 such plays per team.

· Atlanta has a plus-one turnover ratio, which is actually pretty good for a team three games under .500. However, the offense has fumbled 24 times and lost 11 of them, which is tied for the sixth-most lost fumbles in the NFL this year.

NEW FACES IN 2018

The Falcons have found a late-round gem for the middle level of their defense and were able to pick up a proven pass-rusher at midseason. While the offense has seen fewer changes, injuries in the backfield have opened the door for a young running back to get a shot at the end of the season.

1. LB/DE Bruce Irvin. Atlanta has added this pass-rushing piece since the last time they met the Buccaneers. Irvin was released by Oakland in early November and immediately snapped up by the Falcons. Irvin is currently starting at defensive end and has contributed 3.5 sacks and six QB hits in seven games and two starts.

2. RB Brian Hill. Atlanta originally drafted Hill in the fifth round in 2017 but waived him at midseason and he was quickly signed by the Bengals. When Cincinnati cut him at the end of the preseason this year, the Falcons brought him back. Hill wasn't active for the Week Six game against Atlanta and he only began to see game action three weeks ago, but he burst onto the scene with a 115-yard game last Sunday against Carolina.

3. LB Foyesade Oluokun. A sixth-round draft pick out of Yale, Oluokon got involved in the Falcons' defense early when Deion Jones was injured and has remained a starter even after Jones's return. Oluokun led the Falcons in tackles in the Week Six game against Tampa Bay and overall is second on the team with 82 stops.

ABSENCES/POTENTIAL ABSENCES

1. RB Tevin Coleman. Coleman has started 13 games this year and is far and away the team's leading rusher with 756 yards. However, Coleman sustained a groin injury against the Panthers last Sunday and was on the sideline when the Falcons started practice on Wednesday.

2. LB Deion Jones. Jones returned from injured reserve a month ago and in the four games since has racked up 40 tackles, a sack, an interception and two passes defensed. However, he was limited in practice to start the week.