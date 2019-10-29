Just a few days prior during the Bucs' bye week, Tanner was back in Tennessee, spending time with a youth football team in Camden, where he played his high school ball. A career that almost wasn't if had it not been for a persistent friend.

"Our freshman year, Tanner did not want to play football," recalls Cody Hassell as he watches his childhood friend now playing football for a living. "No interest whatsoever. It took all summer to get him into it."

It wasn't until a school 'Lift-a-Thon' where the football players benched reps to raise money that Tanner got involved. Only, Tanner wasn't on the team yet. After raising a bunch of money during the fundraiser though, Tanner joined the team – as the kicker.

"He did amazing as a kicker," Cody says. "He didn't miss any his freshman year. His cousin James taught him everything he knew.

"He can just choose whatever position he wants. Even in high school, he wanted to play defense one day and he destroyed everyone on defense. They let him return a kickoff once, and he returned a kickoff. All in all, you can say that I talked him into playing but after that, it was all him and his athletic ability did everything for him."

Tanner would eventually settle on quarterback in high school, leading him to the University of Memphis before he made the switch to tight end – his current and (probably) final position. This preseason, especially, Tanner made a name for himself. In four games, he amassed 245 yards and scored three touchdowns, thanks in part to a laser-like connection with backup quarterback Ryan Griffin. The pair have a cult-like following, as a result. More on that later. But the 2018 preseason was actually Tanner's first trip home when the Bucs took on the Titans in Nashville following a week of joint practices. But a year can make a big difference, with Tanner now upgraded to the active roster from the practice squad and this time, getting to play in a regular season game.

"Even last year, him getting to play here was a dream come true but his first active game, I almost cry every time I talk about it," his girlfriend, Karley, says. "I'm just so excited for him and I know he's worked his butt off for this and I know there's no other place he'd want his first active game to be than here at Nissan Stadium in front of all his friends and family."