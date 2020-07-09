Give Me Five: Back to the Future with Past Buccaneers Players

5. DT Warren Sapp

So I'm not adding Brooks but I still start with a fellow Hall of Famer and Brooks' partner in Super Bowl glory. While a third off-the-ball linebacker would be a bit superfluous, it's not hard at all to get three talented defensive tackles into the rotation. The Buccaneers' most common defensive alignment last year included two interior down linemen, and the ones who played the most were Ndamukong Suh and Vita Vea. The Buccaneers just re-signed Suh this offseason and are expecting Vea to do even more after his quietly strong season in 2019. Those two powered the NFL's best run defense and ate up blockers to give the edge rushers one-on-one opportunities. Between them, however, they accounted for "only" 5.5 combined sacks last year. They might do more in 2020, but we don't have to hope; we can just add a guy who once had 16.5 sacks in a season…and that wasn't even the year he took NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors. Vintage Sapp alongside Suh and Vea would likely be the most dominant interior-line grouping in the league.

4. WR Joey Galloway

Earlier in the week, Carmen had a chance to add five current NFL players from other rosters to the Bucs' depth chart but declined to pick a third receiver to join Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Her reasoning was sound – the Bucs are so loaded with targets for Tom Brady that there might not be too many opportunities for a third receiver to make an impact. Even last year, third receiver Breshad Perriman saw a relative lack of targets before Evans and Godwin both got hurt. That's all true, but my thought was that the Buccaneers' most common offensive package is "11" personnel, which features three wideouts. In 2019, Bruce Arians and Byron Leftwich had that offensive grouping on the field for 59.8% of the snaps, with "12" personnel (two tight ends) next at 20.0%. Since the arrival of Gronkowski, Arians has noted that the Bucs' usage of 12 will probably go up in 2020, but I don't think it's going to totally close the gap on 11. So, therefore, since that third receiver is going to be on the field a lot, I'd like to get one that scares opposing defenses.

Is Galloway the absolute best receiver available from Bucs' history? Maybe, maybe not. You might choose Vincent Jackson, Mark Carrier or Kevin House instead. And from Carmen's cup-of-coffee category, you could even add Hall of Famer Tim Brown, since he had a 15-game cameo with the Bucs in 2004. That's tempting, but for the role I'm envisioning, I like Galloway as my best option. With apologies to House and DeSean Jackson, Galloway might be the best pure-speed downfield option the Bucs have ever had. Put him on the outside when you move Godwin into the slot and let him take the top off the defense. Plus, if he's the third option among receivers then perhaps we could use him extensively as a punt returner, a role in which he produced five career touchdowns.

3. DE Lee Roy Selmon