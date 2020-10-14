Packers' Rodgers-Led Offense is Explosive…and Mistake-Free

STRENGTHS

As noted, the Packers are the NFL's highest-scoring team so far in 2020 and virtually all of their league rankings on that side of the ball are in the top five. That includes first-place rankings in interception rate (a cool 0.00%) and sacks-allowed rate (2.16%). Green Bay is the only team in the league that ranks in the top 10 in both rush and pass offense (5th and 3rd, respectively) and in fact are the only team to rank in the top 10 in both categories. On defense, the Packers rank 12th overall, are ninth against the run and have the league's sixth-best sack rate. Here are some more specific areas in which the Chargers have done well early in the 2020 season:

· NFL offenses are converting third downs at a higher rate than ever in 2020; if the league-wide success rate on third downs of 42.9% after five weeks holds it will mark the first NFL season ever to finish over 40% in that category. Even in that more offensive environment, the Packers are particularly good at converting third downs, ranking third in the league at 51.1%. Green Bay has not been daunted by longer third downs, either, as they have succeeded on 50% of their third-down tries that needed between seven and 15 yards.

· Rodgers has already tossed 13 touchdown passes and Jones has run four more in, but the Packers have also been able to run up the score when they fall short of the end zone. That's because veteran kicker Mason Crosby has yet to miss on eight tries. That includes successful shots from 52, 49 and 48 yards already. Crosby is also 17 for 18 on extra point attempts.

· The Buccaneers defense will need to remain vigilant even when there is little time left on the clock in either half. So far, Green Bay has had the most effective two-minute offense in the NFL, ranking first with 21 points on drives started in the last two minutes of a half. The league average in that situation is 8.5 points per team.

· The Packers have not hurt themselves with penalties too much in 2020 so far. Their 19 overall penalties drawn is the fourth-lowest total in the league, though of course they have played one fewer game than the majority of teams due to their Week Five bye. They also have had only three declined penalties against them, meaning they are average just over five flags a game. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense has been guilty of just 10 penalties so far, or 2.5 per game.

WEAKNESSES

The Green Bay defense has only produced three takeaways so far and the Packers are allowing 7.44 yards per pass play, which ranks 23rd in the NFL. There's almost nothing to nitpick on the other side of the ball at this point, but the Green Bay's goal-to-go touchdown percentage of 72.7% is only 20th in the league. In addition:

· The Packers have had some struggles on defense with missed tackles. According to NFL stat service SportRadar, Green Bay defenders had 45 missed tackles through the first four games of the season. The Packers' rate of 16.7% of tackles missed is second-highest in the NFL, behind only the Raiders' 18.1%.

· As solid as the Packers' placekicker has been, the punting unit has not gotten good results so far. Punter J.K. Scott ranks last in the NFL in both gross punting average (41.0) and net punting average (36.1). Of course, we are also talking about a very small sample size; Scott has only had to punt seven times so far. Last year, Scott averaged 44.0 yards per punt, with a net of 39.9.

· Green Bay's defense has not been particularly effective in the red zone. The Packers have faced 20 drives that penetrated their red zone and 13 of them have resulted in touchdowns. That 65.0% touchdown rate is eighth-worst in the NFL. Opponents also got field goals out of the other seven possessions, as Green Bay is one of five teams that have not yet stopped a red zone drive from resulting in points.

· Green Bay has a +3 turnover differential despite only forcing three takeaways. Two of those were interceptions, one each by cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Chandon Sullivan. Packer defenders haven't gotten their hands on too many passes overall, tying for last in the NFL with 12 passes defensed. Green Bay has only played four games, but even on a per-game rate that's tied for the 25th-lowest average of passes defensed.

(Note: All rankings mentioned above are from before the rescheduled Tuesday night game between Buffalo and Tennessee was played.)

NEW FACES IN 2020

The Packers were surprisingly active in unrestricted free agency in 2019, and effective as well, particularly with the additions of the pass-rushing duo of Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith. This year, they stayed closer to organizational form, making just a couple low-key additions. Green Bay's 2020 draft also appeared to be more about the franchise's future than winning in 2013. Still, there are a couple of newcomers in notable roles for Green Bay in 2020.

1. T Ricky Wagner. Bryan Bulaga manned the Packers' right tackle spot for most of the last decade, when healthy, and played at a high level. Bulaga finally departed via free agency this spring, going to the Chargers, and the Packers have started three different players at right tackle through their first four games. One of those is Wagner, whom the Lions cut in March after he started three seasons for them at right tackle. Green Bay signed him four days later and he has logged one start so far, in Week Two against his former team.

2. QB Jordan Love. Green Bay gave up a fourth-round pick in this year's draft to move up four spots to draft Love 26th overall. The former Utah State quarterback hasn't played a snap yet but his presence might be helping the team simply because of the extra motivation it seems to have added to the already highly-motivated and highly-successful Aaron Rodgers.

3. RB A.J. Dillon. After taking Love in the first round the Packers followed up with Dillon, the 247-pound power back out of Boston College, in the second round. So far, Green Bay hasn't needed much of a contribution from Dillon to put together a powerful rushing attack, as the Packers have averaged 150.8 rushing yards per game and 5.1 yards per carry while only handing off to the rookie eight times. Dillon has averaged 4.3 yards per carry, though.

ABSENCES/POTENTIAL ABSENCES

1. LB Christian Kirksey. Kirksey was probably the Packers' most notable veteran addition during the 2020 offseason, as the team brought him in to replace their departed tackle leader, Blake Martinez. Kirksey started the first three games and is indeed the team's leader in tackles so far, but he won't play against the Buccaneers. Kirksey was placed on injured reserve due to a right shoulder ailment in Week Four and must remain on that list for at least three games.

2. WR Allen Lazard. Green Bay famously elected not to dip into the deep group of wide receivers in the 2020 draft but Lazard was emerging as a productive complement to Davante Adams in the early going, with 254 yards and two touchdowns through the Packers' first three games. However, he needed surgery for a core muscle injury and is currently on injured reserve, too.