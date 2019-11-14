Hot Topics, Bowles Thursday Presser:  Rookie Defensive Backs Getting Better & Preparing for the Saints Offense

2. The Bucs have to be ready for the Saints' offense as a whole, not just Drew Brees.

Last time in the Superdome, the Saints' long-time signal caller was out with a thumb injury, so the Bucs faced off against Teddy Bridgewater, instead. The New Orleans offense wasn't hurting with Bridgewater at the helm against the Bucs, or anyone else for that matter. The connection with wide receiver Michael Thomas was still very much alive, as it has been with Brees since his return. It's why Bowles isn't as much concerned with the change in quarterback as much as he is with the offense as a whole.

"You focus on everything," Bowles said. "Obviously, Sean is an excellent play-caller. He does a great job with what they do and putting people in place to make plays from a schematics standpoint. Drew – it speaks for itself – he is one of the greatest to play the game, obviously with his longevity and everything else. He plays extremely smart. Teddy runs better, but Teddy was smart, and Teddy threw the ball and passed very well against us. As far as we're concerned, we've got to prepare for everything. It's not just Sean, or Drew or Teddy – we've got to prepare for the Saints."

3. Newly promoted cornerback Mazzi Wilkins earned his spot.

With the team's release of cornerback Vernon Hargreaves came the corresponding promotion of cornerback Mazzi Wilkins to the 53-man roster. Wilkins was signed to the team's practice squad after he had a good preseason. Head Coach Bruce Arians called him a 'competitor' that gives you everything he has every day.

Bowles cosigned on the sentiment and the move to bring him up, of course. He also made sure to stress that while there were changing circumstances that opened a roster spot for Wilkins, it was his hard work that landed him on the 53.