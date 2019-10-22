Improving After the Bye Week is All About Tendencies

Of course, that's putting it pretty simplistically. It should be mentioned too that this is the first half of the first season for players in Bruce Arians' offensive system. It's the first half of the first season for players in Todd Bowles' defensive system. Given the drastic shifts in scheme, especially on the defensive side of the ball, tweaks can not only be expected – but are necessary.

"Without giving away game plan stuff, it's moving certain people around," Arians said on what the team evaluated, specifically. "The biggest thing about self-scouting is finding your tendencies throughout the season and seeing if you can make them to your advantage [on] both sides of the ball. But, [there were] no major changes."

There's that word again. Tendencies. While there have been detrimental tendencies on both sides of the ball this season, there have been some good ones, too. The tendency to stop the run on the part of the defense comes to mind, first. The Bucs are allowing just 2.89 yards per carry on the ground and are holding opponents to a league-low 68 total rushing yards per game. Offensively, the tendency of the ball to end up in Chris Godwin's hands has been extremely beneficial. Godwin leads the league in receiving touchdowns, tied with Minnesota's Adam Thielen with six, and still ranks second in receiving yards, even after the bye week, with 662. Every other player in the top five has played seven games versus Godwin's six.

Now, going into a Week Eight contest with the Tennessee Titans, the Bucs will be looking to build on those positive tendencies while minimizing the detrimental ones.