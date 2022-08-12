In Case You Missed It: August 12, 2022 

Joint Practices
Prior to the Buccaneers preseason opener at Raymond James Stadium against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, August 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET, the two teams engaged in increased competition. The Bucs had two joint practices with the Dolphins on August 10 and 11 at the AdventHealth Training Center to optimize growth on both sides of the football. For two consecutive days under the Florida heat, Bucs' players engaged in one-on-one drills, 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills with the AFC East opponent. Practice simulated the physicality of a live-action game as the Dolphins showed unfamiliar schemes. From Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's ascension to Julio Jones' highlight-worthy grabs down the sideline, the spectacle on grass did not disappoint.
Bucs Release First Depth Chart
As mandated by the NFL prior to the team's first preseason game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released an unofficial depth chart containing the 90-man camp roster. Although there will be changes to the compilation in the coming weeks, the list is put on paper. The Buccaneers open the preseason with a home game against the Miami Dolphins. In contrast to all 22 starters returning in 2021 following a Super Bowl LV title, the Bucs saw significantly more turnover on the roster this time around and it is reflected in the depth chart.
Top Stories of the Week:
- Tom Brady Excused Through Second Preseason Game
- Training Camp Takeaways: Day 13
- Updates: Multiple Front-Line Receivers Held Out of Practice
- A Training Camp Tour: S.S. Mailbag
- How to Watch: Dolphins vs. Buccaneers
- Bucs Drop First Depth Chart of 2022
- Carlton Davis Gets 'Good Flashback' From Tyreek Hill Battle
- Training Camp Takeaways: Day 12
Top Photo Galleries of the Week:
View some of the top photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.
View some of the top photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.
View the best photos from the Bucs Women of Red Event at Training Camp.
View photos of the Get Live 45 Foundation backpack giveaway after 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center.