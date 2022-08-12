In Case You Missed It: August 12, 2022 

Joint Practices

Prior to the Buccaneers preseason opener at Raymond James Stadium against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, August 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET, the two teams engaged in increased competition. The Bucs had two joint practices with the Dolphins on August 10 and 11 at the AdventHealth Training Center to optimize growth on both sides of the football. For two consecutive days under the Florida heat, Bucs' players engaged in one-on-one drills, 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills with the AFC East opponent. Practice simulated the physicality of a live-action game as the Dolphins showed unfamiliar schemes. From Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's ascension to Julio Jones' highlight-worthy grabs down the sideline, the spectacle on grass did not disappoint.