Updates: Lavonte David Full-Go For Start of Camp

July 27 Updates
Inside linebacker Lavonte David, who finished the 2021 season on an injured knee that had him playing at - by his estimation - about 60% capacity, was full-go when the Buccaneers held their first 2022 training camp practice on Wednesday. Afterward, he declared that he was back to 100% healthy and completely unlimited on the practice field. Others who had come to camp with potential injury concerns but were able to practice without issue on Wednesday include safety Antoine Winfield, Jr., kicker Ryan Succop, inside linebacker Grant Stuard and wide receiver Russell Gage.
The Buccaneers officially signed veteran wide receiver Julio Jones on Wednesday morning, with pen put to paper at the same time his new teammates were on the practice field for the first workout of training camp. Jones came out to the field as a spectator and later talked about his desire to join Tom Brady and the Buccaneers and chase a championship.
July 26 Updates
A day after adding a seventh tight end to the training camp roster, the Buccaneers trimmed that position back down to six by waiving first-year man Codey McElroy with an injury designation. McElroy has spent much of the past two-and-a-half seasons on Tampa Bay's practice squad but also appeared in three regular-season games over that span, recording one catch.
July 25 Updates
The Buccaneers added some much-needed experience and pass-catching prowess to their tight end room on Monday, signing 12th-year veteran Kyle Rudolph. A former second-round pick out of Notre Dame, Rudolph spent 11 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before signing with the New York Jets last year. His career totals include 479 catches for 4,745 yards and 49 touchdowns. Rudolph joins holdover Cam Brate as the veteran leaders of an otherwise very young tight end group.
July 24 Updates
The Buccaneers completed the necessary contract work on their 2022 draft class on Sunday when they inked fourth-round tight end Cade Otton to a four-year deal. All eight of the Buccaneers draft selections now have their deals in place and will be able to start training camp on time. Otton, who sat out spring practices while completing his recovery from ankle surgery, is expected to be cleared for action when camp begins on Wednesday.
July 23 Updates
Defensive lineman Logan Hall, the Buccaneers' top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, signed his first NFL contract on Saturday shortly after reporting for the pre-camp 'QB School.' Hall received the standard four-year deal that all players selected after the first round of the draft get. Tampa Bay nabbed the former Houston standout with the first pick of the second round (33rd overall) after trading down from their original spot at number 27 in the first round.
Prior to the start of the Bucs' pre-training camp 'QB School,' which also involved rookies and some first-year players, the Buccaneers placed two players - first-year guard Sadarius Hutcherson and undrafted rookie cornerback Don Gardner - the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Neither player is ready to begin practicing yet due to pre-existing injuries. While on the active/PUP list, players do count against the 90-man camp limit, and they can come off that list and return to practice at any time. Using the active/PUP designation preserves the team's option to put those players on reserve/PUP before the start of the regular season, if necessary.
