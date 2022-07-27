Updates: Lavonte David Full-Go For Start of Camp

Prior to the start of the Bucs' pre-training camp 'QB School,' which also involved rookies and some first-year players, the Buccaneers placed two players - first-year guard Sadarius Hutcherson and undrafted rookie cornerback Don Gardner - the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Neither player is ready to begin practicing yet due to pre-existing injuries. While on the active/PUP list, players do count against the 90-man camp limit, and they can come off that list and return to practice at any time. Using the active/PUP designation preserves the team's option to put those players on reserve/PUP before the start of the regular season, if necessary.